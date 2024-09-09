Tuesday, September 10, 2024

PM Modi Welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled In Delhi

On Monday, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he begins his two-day official visit to India.

PM Modi Welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled In Delhi

On Monday, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he begins his two-day official visit to India.

The visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, marks Al Nahyan’s first trip to India in his current role.

Arriving on Sunday at the invitation of PM Modi, Al Nahyan was welcomed by the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House, where they engaged in discussions.

Further, the External Affairs Ministry also shared images of the meeting.Thus, highlighting the close friendship between the two leaders.

During his visit, Al Nahyan is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and visit Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read: PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan Strengthen Ties: India-UAE Sign Key MoUs

The Crown Prince, accompanied by UAE government ministers and a business delegation, will also travel to Mumbai to attend a business forum featuring prominent business leaders from both countries.

Earlier, following PM Modi’s visit to the UAE in August 2015, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Must Read: PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS Temple in UAE LIVE Updates: PM Modi adresses Grand Dedication Ceremony

Further strengthening these ties, both nations signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022, and introduced a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to facilitate transactions in Indian Rupees and UAE Dirhams.

Tags:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled India Visit India-UAE Relationship NewsX PM Modi

Recent Post

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

India Urges Focus on Financial Goals Ahead of COP29: No Room for Divergence

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In America

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks Over Sikh’s Turban In...

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

Possible ISIS-Khorasan Module Behind Kalindi Express Derailment Plot

South Korea’s Deepfake Porn Crisis: Teenage Activist and Legal Challenges Highlight Growing Issue

South Korea’s Deepfake Porn Crisis: Teenage Activist and Legal Challenges Highlight Growing Issue

Without Cybersecurity The Development Of The Nation Is Impossible: Amit Shah

Without Cybersecurity The Development Of The Nation Is Impossible: Amit Shah

India-UAE Relations Flourish with Crown Prince’s Visit and Growing Strategic Ties

India-UAE Relations Flourish with Crown Prince’s Visit and Growing Strategic Ties

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox