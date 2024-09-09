PM Modi Welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled In Delhi

On Monday, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he begins his two-day official visit to India.

The visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, marks Al Nahyan’s first trip to India in his current role.

Arriving on Sunday at the invitation of PM Modi, Al Nahyan was welcomed by the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House, where they engaged in discussions.

Further, the External Affairs Ministry also shared images of the meeting.Thus, highlighting the close friendship between the two leaders.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweets, "A warm welcome for a close friend. PM Narendra Modi received Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House."

During his visit, Al Nahyan is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and visit Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Crown Prince, accompanied by UAE government ministers and a business delegation, will also travel to Mumbai to attend a business forum featuring prominent business leaders from both countries.

Earlier, following PM Modi’s visit to the UAE in August 2015, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Further strengthening these ties, both nations signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022, and introduced a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to facilitate transactions in Indian Rupees and UAE Dirhams.