Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates 1st Air India Express Flight Linking Ayodhya with Bengaluru, Kolkata

Days ahead of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first Air India Express flights connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru and Kolkata on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, present in Lucknow, received the boarding pass for the inaugural flight to Kolkata.

During the inauguration event, Minister Scindia emphasized the unprecedented development in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights. If we look at the population of Uttar Pradesh, almost 70 per cent of the population of the US is in Uttar Pradesh. Half of Europe’s population is in Uttar Pradesh,” stated Scindia. He further noted that the upcoming 22nd of January would mark a significant celebration, comparable to Diwali, for the entire world.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joining the event via video conference, highlighted the state’s progress in air connectivity. “In the last nine years, not only have new airports been established in Uttar Pradesh, but the state has become significant in the field of air connectivity with four international airports,” remarked the Chief Minister. He also acknowledged the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Modi on December 30.

The Ayodhya airport, developed by the Airports Authority of India as per the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year, is a state-of-the-art facility costing over Rs 1450 crore. The terminal building, spanning 6,500 square meters, is equipped to serve around 10 lakh passengers annually. Its architectural facade mirrors the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, enhancing the spiritual and cultural identity of the region.

Scheduled flights at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport are set to commence, with the airport expected to witness increased air traffic. Prime Minister Modi’s recent inauguration of both the Ayodhya Railway Station and the airport reinforces the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the holy city.

As Ayodhya prepares for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the enhanced air connectivity is poised to facilitate the arrival of dignitaries and devotees from across the country, marking a new chapter in Ayodhya’s journey towards progress and accessibility.