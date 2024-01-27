LIVE Updates: Bihar Political Crisis, All Bihar Parties in Turmoil

Bihar Political Crisis Live Updates: Bihar is under a political crisis as Bihar’s Chief Minister and JD (U) President, Nitish Kumar, seems to be ready to leave the grand alliance for the second time and join the NDA. This would be his fourth time switching sides in over a decade.

LIVE: video link – https://www.youtube.com/@newsxlive

Nitish Kumar declines Congress attempt to meet, calls himself busy, Congress president Kharge makes attempt to meet Nitish Kumar. 9 MLA skips ongoing Congress meeting, 10 MLAs present at Congress meet underway. Jiaram Ramesh: “Congress has reached out to Nitish Kumar” Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is to reach Bihar tonight, to access the Bihar politics. Congress to contest from 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh for LS Polls, has asked for 15 seats in UP. I.N.D.I.A – Alliance is on the verge of breaking, JDU leader KC Tyagi slams Congress, calls ‘irresponsible and obstinate’. Chirag Paswan concludes meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary arrives at the meet Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the National Capital New Delhi. Chirag Paswan, “Everything will be known in some time.”

