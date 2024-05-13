Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav says, 'Owaisi Forgot That The Modi Government Is still Working In The Country' | NewsX Exclusive

On May 13, Madhya Pradesh bore witness to contests in the Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituencies. Being a significant contributor with its 29 lawmakers in the lower house of Parliament, this Hindi heartland state holds pivotal importance in shaping the political scenario. The state’s voting process unfolded across four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13, with results slated for announcement on June 4.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, in an exclusive interaction with NewsX, expressed confidence regarding Bharatiya Janata Party’s win. Upon being asked about the challenges that are faced by the party, the Chief Minister asserted, “It is not an ordeal, but a shower of flowers which we will get all twenty nine times. There is no challenge, there is no power in the world that can stop Bharatiya Janata party from winning.”

The MP Chief Minister, further, took a dig at the opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal and asserted,”It is Arvind Kejriwal’s fear, subconsciously, that is making him say that if Modi’s government returned the opposition leaders will go to jail”

Moving ahead with the candid conversation, he also condemned Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark regarding his younger brother being a canon. Asaduddin in a recent video, was heard saying that his brother was a canon. Further in the video he was heard asking if he should let him loose, to which the Chief Minister took the opportunity to respond. He said,”Asaduddin Owaisi, had subconsciously, forgotten that Modi goverment is still working in the coutnry when he remarked that his brother was a canon.”

Talking about the outcome of the elections, Dr Mohan Yadav reiterated his confidence and said, “I’m a hundred percent sure that we will definitely cross 400 votes and win all the 29 seats.”

Voting commenced for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections across 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spanning nine states and one Union Territory, beginning on Monday at 7:00 am. Concurrently, polling also initiated for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

Among the 96 Lok Sabha seats, Andhra Pradesh accounts for 25, Telangana 17, Uttar Pradesh 13, Maharashtra 11, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal eight each, Bihar five, Jharkhand and Odisha four each, and Jammu and Kashmir one. The Election Commission reported a total of 4,264 nominations filed for these 96 parliamentary constituencies.

