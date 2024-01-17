Lord Ram Lalla Idol to Tour Temple Premises Today on Day 2 of Pran Pratishtha

The ongoing week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya’s Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple witnessed a significant event on Wednesday as the idol of Lord Ram Lalla embarked on a tour within the temple premises. Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid shared details of the day’s activities, revealing a schedule that included Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra, and a special tour of Lord Shri Ram Lalla’s idol in the Prasad premises.

The announcement was made by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in a post on ‘X,’ quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a week-long celebration leading up to the grand inauguration of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, scheduled for January 22.

In the preceding days, on Tuesday, the temple witnessed the performance of Panchgavyaprashan, a ritual involving the use of Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd) in the worship of Lord Vishnu. As part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav leading to the January 22 event, Shri Anil Mishra, responsible for the essential preparations, undertook a symbolic cleansing by atoning with holy belongings and bathing in the sacred Saryu River.

The day also saw the observance of Karmakuti Homa at the idol-making site, accompanied by recitations of Valmiki’s Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana at the pavilion. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust highlighted the significance of these rituals, which included Godan (cow donation) as a form of atonement during Dwadshabd Paksha.

The temple trust expressed the culmination of these events with grandeur, noting the presence of Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji during the Havan ceremony. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana added a spiritual dimension to the day’s proceedings.

Looking ahead, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is set to open its doors for ‘darshan’ to the general public from January 23, as announced by the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai. Preparations for the event, expected to draw thousands of dignitaries and people from all walks of life, are underway in full swing.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is poised to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the monumental spiritual, historical, and cultural significance of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, for the people of India.