The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest and most revered religious gatherings in the world. Held every 12 years, this grand event draws millions of saints, sages, and devotees to the banks of the holy river Ganga. Often referred to as the “Poorna Kumbh,” it is celebrated with unmatched devotion and enthusiasm. While Kumbh Mela is hosted in Ujjain, Nashik, and Haridwar, the Maha Kumbh, organized after a 12-year cycle, takes place exclusively in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. For those planning to partake in this spiritual experience, it is crucial to follow certain guidelines to ensure a virtuous and meaningful journey. Here’s what you need to know, as shared by a renowned astrologer from Devghar.

Significance of Taking A dip In The Ganga During the Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious event; it is a spiritual journey believed to offer liberation and eternal blessings. Millions of devotees travel from across India and the world to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga. This act is thought to cleanse one of sins and grant “Akshay Punya Fal,” or eternal virtue. The Mela spans a month and includes several important rituals, including the auspicious Shahi Snan, where prominent saints and sages lead the ceremonial bathing process.

Expert Insights from Devghar

Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal, a prominent astrologer from Mudgal Jyotish Kendra at Pagal Baba Ashram in Devghar, emphasized the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh. Speaking to Local 18, he shared that the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will commence on Makar Sankranti in the new year. He highlighted that the gathering is a rare opportunity for householders to attain spiritual fulfillment alongside saints from around the world.

“One must take a bath during Kumbh. Along with Moksha, one attains Akshay Punya Fal,” said Pandit Mudgal, reiterating the transformative power of participating in the Maha Kumbh.

Guidelines for Devotees In Maha Kumbh

While the Maha Kumbh is a time for spiritual awakening, devotees must adhere to specific practices to ensure their journey is auspicious. According to Pandit Mudgal, there are two critical aspects to consider before taking the holy dip:

Respect the Bathing Sequence Devotees must avoid bathing at spots designated for saints and sages. It is considered disrespectful to take a dip before them, especially during the Shahi Snan. Such actions are believed to negate the spiritual benefits and may even lead to sin. Follow the Ritual of Dips Taking a single dip in the Ganga is not sufficient. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees are advised to take at least five dips before performing the final bath. This ritual is thought to amplify the spiritual merits and ensure a fulfilling experience.