Mumbai Metro Services Temporarily Disrupted by Technical Glitch; Bunching Causes Minor Delays

Mumbai Metro services faced a temporary disruption after a Metro train encountered a technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations on Tuesday morning, as reported by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Although the issue was promptly rectified, subsequent bunching of trains led to minor delays on the affected route.

The MMRDA revealed that during the halt caused by the technical glitch, a few passengers chose to walk on the tracks to reach the nearest station. However, specific details regarding the nature of the technical glitch were not provided by the authorities. Further information on the incident is awaited.

Commuters are advised to stay informed about any updates and adjustments to the Metro schedule as the MMRDA continues to address the aftermath of the temporary service disruption.