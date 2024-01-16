PM Modi's Visit to Veerabhadra Temple Before 'Pran Pratishtha Ceremony'

With just six days remaining before the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a spiritual journey today with a visit to the Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. The temple holds profound significance in the Ramayana, and PM Modi’s visit is expected to add a spiritual touch to the upcoming grand ceremony.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple and listen to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan, composed in Telugu. The historical importance of Lepakshi dates back to the Ramayana, where it is believed that the wounded bird Jatayu, after a battle against Ravana during the abduction of Goddess Sita, fell at this very spot. Jatayu, in his dying moments, informed Lord Rama about Sita’s abduction by Ravana and was granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

This visit follows the Prime Minister’s recent trip to the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, where he offered prayers and engaged in the recitation of verses related to Ayodhya Aagman of Bhagwan Ram in Marathi. The spiritual journey is part of PM Modi’s two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, with a focus on inaugurating the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics at Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

The security arrangements have been heightened in the Sri Sathya Sai district ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. District officials inspected various areas, including the National Academy of Customs and Narcotics Centre, which is slated to be inaugurated by PM Modi. The visit underscores the Prime Minister’s commitment to cultural and spiritual heritage as he engages in a series of activities ranging from temple visits to inaugurating key institutions.

Following his visit to Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a road show in Kochi, Kerala, at 7:15 pm today. Additionally, on the morning of January 17, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, further emphasizing the cultural and spiritual dimensions of his tour.