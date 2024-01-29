PM Narendra Modi Gears Up for the 7th Edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to engage with students during the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha,’ an interactive program aimed at addressing the concerns and stress faced by young exam warriors. The event is scheduled for January 29, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, starting at 11 a.m. The initiative is part of the larger movement called ‘Exam Warriors,’ led by the Prime Minister, dedicated to fostering a stress-free environment for young individuals.

Expressing his anticipation, PM Modi posted on social media, “Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha!'”

Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, shared insights about the unique interactive program in a press conference held on Sunday. Dr. Sarkar mentioned that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has been successfully organized for the past six years, with the first three editions in New Delhi and the subsequent editions adapting to different formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fifth and sixth editions were conducted in a town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, with enthusiastic participation from over 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents in 2023.

This year’s edition, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will have nearly 3000 participants interacting with the Prime Minister. Special guests include two students and a teacher from each state and union territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav. Additionally, a hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country will attend the event.

Dr. Sarkar highlighted the overwhelming response to this edition, with a record 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm among students eager to participate in this distinctive event.

To select participants, an online MCQ competition was conducted on the MyGov portal between December 11 and January 12, 2023, for students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents. Winners will receive a special ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ kit, including the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, along with a certificate.

The program is designed to extend support to students in overcoming examination stress, while also providing guidance to teachers and parents on managing the challenging exam environment more effectively. ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ continues to be a unique platform for meaningful interaction and encouragement for the nation’s youth.