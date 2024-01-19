Ram Lalla Idol Face Unveiled Ahead of Inauguration

The visage of the idol of Ram Lalla has been revealed in advance of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram Mandir on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct the consecration ceremony.

Numerous religious symbols, such as Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, Hanuman, and Kamala Nayan, are depicted on Ram Lalla’s idol.

On Monday, the great ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol will be attended by over 7,500 distinguished visitors, including over 4,000 saints, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Thousands of artists and cultural performers are lodging in Ayodhya in preparation for the historic occasion.

To accommodate the thousands of visitors who are anticipated to arrive in the next several days to offer prayers at the Ram Temple, the city is also undergoing several development initiatives.