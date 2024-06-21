Ramdev Leads Yoga Session In Haridwar On International Day of Yoga

Renowned yoga guru Ramdev led a yoga session in Haridwar on Friday, marking the International Day of Yoga. The event saw the participation of numerous enthusiasts, including children, all eager to practice yoga under Ramdev’s guidance.

Joining Ramdev was Acharya Balkrishna, the Managing Director of Patanjali, who also performed yoga alongside him during the event.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights yoga’s importance in promoting individual health and social harmony. According to a release from the AYUSH Ministry, the theme underscores yoga’s dual benefits for personal well-being and community cohesion.

The celebrations are not confined to Haridwar but span the entire country. One of the standout events is “Yoga for Space,” where all centers and units of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will engage in practicing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). ISRO, along with other autonomous bodies, will participate in this practice on June 21.

Internationally, Indian embassies and missions will also participate in the celebrations, showcasing yoga’s global influence. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of AYUSH, recently highlighted the significance of International Day of Yoga, pointing to its role in enhancing health, social values, and community spirit.

The coordinated efforts for the International Day of Yoga celebrations involve various government departments and active participation from state governments and union territories. The National Ayush Mission team is organizing events across the nation, illustrating yoga’s positive impact on holistic health.

