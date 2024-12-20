Replay 2024 : Top 5 Landmark Judgements Of India In 2024

The year 2024 has seen the Indian Supreme Court deliver several landmark judgments that have significantly influenced the nation’s legal landscape. These rulings have tackled complex issues such as gender-based violence, electoral integrity, criminal justice, procedural fairness, and environmental protection. Together, they underscore the evolving role of the judiciary in addressing societal challenges and upholding constitutional principles.

In Re: Alleged Rape and Murder Incident of a Trainee Doctor in Kolkata (2024)

One of the most significant cases of the year was In Re: Alleged Rape and Murder Incident of a Trainee Doctor in Kolkata (2024). This case arose from the horrifying murder and alleged rape of a postgraduate doctor during her shift at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The incident shocked the nation and brought attention to the vulnerability of healthcare professionals, particularly women, in their workplaces. The Supreme Court acted decisively, establishing a National Task Force to create and implement safety protocols for medical professionals across the country. Additionally, the Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case and directed the West Bengal government to address acts of vandalism that followed. This judgment marked a critical step toward improving working conditions and safeguarding the dignity of healthcare workers, with a specific focus on combating gender-based violence.

Kuldeep Kumar vs U.T. Chandigarh (2024)

In the case of Kuldeep Kumar vs U.T. Chandigarh (2024), the Supreme Court dealt with allegations of electoral malpractice during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayoral elections. Kuldeep Kumar challenged the results after the Presiding Officer declared eight votes invalid, altering the outcome in favor of his opponent. The Court, after reviewing video evidence, ruled that the votes had been wrongly disqualified and that the Presiding Officer had falsely stated they were defaced. Declaring Kuldeep Kumar the rightful Mayor of Chandigarh, the Court also ordered legal proceedings against the Presiding Officer for making false statements. This judgment underscored the judiciary’s commitment to maintaining electoral transparency and fairness, emphasizing that electoral malpractice would not be tolerated at any level.

Navas @ Mulanavas vs State of Kerala (2024)

The Supreme Court addressed issues of proportional sentencing in Navas @ Mulanavas vs State of Kerala (2024). In this criminal case, the appellant sought leniency after being convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The Court, however, upheld the original sentence, emphasizing that the severity of the crime justified the punishment. This decision highlighted the importance of proportionality in sentencing, particularly in cases involving grave offenses like murder, balancing individual circumstances with societal interests and the need for deterrence.

Mohanlal vs State of Madhya Pradesh (2024)

The judgment in Mohanlal vs State of Madhya Pradesh (2024) focused on procedural fairness under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Mohanlal had been convicted of possessing contraband but argued that his conviction was based on procedural violations during the investigation and trial. The Court acquitted him, ruling that non-compliance with procedural safeguards rendered the conviction unsustainable. This case reaffirmed the principle that even stringent laws must respect due process, emphasizing that procedural lapses compromise the integrity of legal proceedings.

Re: Alleged Inaction of Authorities in Curbing Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR (2024)

Finally, the Supreme Court took a strong stand on environmental issues in the case of Re: Alleged Inaction of Authorities in Curbing Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR (2024). Petitioners argued that the government’s failure to address the region’s air pollution crisis violated citizens’ fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Court agreed, directing Central and State governments to enforce existing environmental laws, reduce emissions, and impose penalties on violators. This ruling reinforced the judiciary’s role in holding the government accountable for safeguarding public health and the environment.

In conclusion, the Landmark Supreme Court Judgments of 2024 reflect the judiciary’s proactive approach to addressing pressing legal and social issues. From ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals and upholding electoral integrity to reinforcing procedural safeguards and tackling environmental challenges, these decisions have set critical legal precedents. They exemplify the Supreme Court’s pivotal role in shaping India’s legal landscape, ensuring justice, and safeguarding fundamental rights in an ever-evolving society.

