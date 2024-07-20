After a recent terrorist attack in Doda that resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh announced that the government has developed some confidential strategies. He also revealed that village defense guards will be reintroduced and provided with modern weapons.

Singh noted that although there have been recent violent incidents in Doda, the region has maintained communal harmony, unlike in the 1990s when people had to move to Jammu due to peak terrorism. He emphasized that neighboring countries are causing trouble, but the government is aware of the situation and has plans that cannot be disclosed.

Singh also stated that any peace achieved in the Union Territory will be under the Modi government, citing the removal of Article 370 as a key achievement. He pointed out that the influx of 2.5 crore tourists to Kashmir Valley is evidence of restored peace.

In response to the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists into the Jammu region, the Indian Army is adjusting its deployments based on intelligence and security needs. Approximately 500 Para Special Forces commandos have been deployed to track down 50-55 Pakistani terrorists aiming to revive terrorism in the area. The Army has also increased its presence by bringing in around 3,500-4,000 troops to counter Pakistan’s actions.

On July 15, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was conducted based on specific intelligence, and on July 16, four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda.