Two Women In Gorakhpur Marry Each Other After Escaping Domestic Violence And Alcoholic Husband

Two women in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, tied the knot after escaping abusive, alcoholic husbands. Kavita and Gunja, who became friends over six years, chose love and peace, despite the challenges they faced.

Two women from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, broke free from their abusive marriages and chose to marry each other. Kavita and Gunja, alias Bablu, were both victims of domestic violence, enduring the torment of alcoholic and abusive husbands. The women, who had been friends for six years after meeting on Instagram, found solace in each other, ultimately deciding to get married at the Shiva Temple in Deoria, famously known as Choti Kashi, on Thursday evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kavita and Gunja’s decision to marry each other came after years of suffering. One of the women revealed that her alcoholic husband assaulted her daily, which led her to leave with her four children, seeking refuge at her parents’ home. The other woman shared a similar story, with her husband accusing her of infidelity while also struggling with excessive drinking. Fed up with the violence and false accusations, she also left him.

The couple’s bond, which began online, grew stronger over the years. Despite facing social and emotional hardships, both women found comfort in each other’s company and built a sense of peace, far away from the turmoil of their previous lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At the Shiva Temple in Deoria, Gunja took on the role of the groom. She performed the wedding rituals traditionally associated with a Hindu marriage, including placing the vermillion (sindoor) on Kavita’s forehead, exchanging garlands, and performing the seven pheras. The two women quietly completed the ceremony and decided to start a new life together in Gorakhpur.

“We were tormented by our husbands’ drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves,” Gunja told news agency PTI.

The women have made it clear that they are committed to staying together and will not allow anyone to separate them. Though they currently do not have a permanent home, they are determined to rent a place and begin their new journey together.

The priest at the temple, Uma Shankar Pandey, mentioned that the women completed all the wedding rituals, buying their own garlands and vermillion, before quietly leaving the temple after the ceremony.

This extraordinary act of courage not only highlights the struggles faced by many women in abusive relationships but also emphasizes their strength in choosing their happiness, peace, and love over suffering.

ALSO READ: Pune Reports 73 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Understanding The Rare Neurological Disorder