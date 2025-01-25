Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Two Women In Gorakhpur Marry Each Other After Escaping Domestic Violence And Alcoholic Husband

Two women in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, tied the knot after escaping abusive, alcoholic husbands. Kavita and Gunja, who became friends over six years, chose love and peace, despite the challenges they faced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Two Women In Gorakhpur Marry Each Other After Escaping Domestic Violence And Alcoholic Husband


Two women from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, broke free from their abusive marriages and chose to marry each other. Kavita and Gunja, alias Bablu, were both victims of domestic violence, enduring the torment of alcoholic and abusive husbands. The women, who had been friends for six years after meeting on Instagram, found solace in each other, ultimately deciding to get married at the Shiva Temple in Deoria, famously known as Choti Kashi, on Thursday evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kavita and Gunja’s decision to marry each other came after years of suffering. One of the women revealed that her alcoholic husband assaulted her daily, which led her to leave with her four children, seeking refuge at her parents’ home. The other woman shared a similar story, with her husband accusing her of infidelity while also struggling with excessive drinking. Fed up with the violence and false accusations, she also left him.

The couple’s bond, which began online, grew stronger over the years. Despite facing social and emotional hardships, both women found comfort in each other’s company and built a sense of peace, far away from the turmoil of their previous lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At the Shiva Temple in Deoria, Gunja took on the role of the groom. She performed the wedding rituals traditionally associated with a Hindu marriage, including placing the vermillion (sindoor) on Kavita’s forehead, exchanging garlands, and performing the seven pheras. The two women quietly completed the ceremony and decided to start a new life together in Gorakhpur.

“We were tormented by our husbands’ drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves,” Gunja told news agency PTI.

The women have made it clear that they are committed to staying together and will not allow anyone to separate them. Though they currently do not have a permanent home, they are determined to rent a place and begin their new journey together.

The priest at the temple, Uma Shankar Pandey, mentioned that the women completed all the wedding rituals, buying their own garlands and vermillion, before quietly leaving the temple after the ceremony.

This extraordinary act of courage not only highlights the struggles faced by many women in abusive relationships but also emphasizes their strength in choosing their happiness, peace, and love over suffering.

ALSO READ: Pune Reports 73 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Understanding The Rare Neurological Disorder

Filed under

Gorakhpur Two Women Married Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi 2025: Significance, Rituals, And Mythological Story Behind The Special Day

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi 2025: Significance, Rituals, And Mythological Story Behind The Special Day

National Voters’ Day 2025: Celebrating The Power Of Every Vote, Encouraging Voter Participation

National Voters’ Day 2025: Celebrating The Power Of Every Vote, Encouraging Voter Participation

Air Quality In Delhi-NCR Improves; Ghaziabad And Noida Record ‘Satisfactory’ AQI

Air Quality In Delhi-NCR Improves; Ghaziabad And Noida Record ‘Satisfactory’ AQI

US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of 2008 Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana To India

US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of 2008 Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana To India

Bengaluru Closed For Non-Kannadigas? Kannada Language Row Sparks Heated Social Media Debate

Bengaluru Closed For Non-Kannadigas? Kannada Language Row Sparks Heated Social Media Debate

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox