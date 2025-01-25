Pune Reports 73 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Understanding The Rare Neurological Disorder

Pune has reported six new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 73.

Pune has reported six new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 73. The cases include 47 men and 26 women, with 14 patients currently on ventilator support, according to the state health department.

In light of the rising cases, the Maharashtra State Health Department has intensified its efforts to address the situation. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been formed to investigate the sudden surge in GBS cases. The team was initiated after the discovery of 24 suspected cases earlier this week.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare neurological condition where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, as per the World Health Organization. The syndrome affects nerves controlling muscle movement and those carrying pain, temperature, and touch sensations. Symptoms include:

Muscle weakness

Loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms

Difficulties in swallowing or breathing

Although rare, GBS can affect individuals of all ages and is more common in adults and males. However, health authorities have reassured the public that GBS cannot lead to an epidemic or pandemic.

Surveillance and Survey Efforts

The RRT, in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and local health authorities, has conducted extensive surveillance in affected areas. To date, over 7,200 homes across Pune and its rural districts have been surveyed. Specific survey data includes:

Within PMC limits: 1,943 houses surveyed

1,943 houses surveyed Chinchwad Municipal Corporation: 1,750 houses surveyed

1,750 houses surveyed Rural regions: 3,522 houses surveyed

These efforts aim to identify new cases and trace potential sources of the outbreak.

Public Health Reassurance

While the increase in GBS cases is concerning, health officials have emphasized that the syndrome remains a rare condition. Authorities are working diligently to manage and mitigate the impact of the disorder, ensuring public safety and providing necessary medical support.

As Pune grapples with the rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases, the combined efforts of state and local health departments underscore the importance of prompt action and surveillance. Continued monitoring and public awareness will be crucial in addressing the situation effectively.

