Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ola And Uber Refute Allegations Of Charging Apple Users More Than Android Users In India After Government Notice

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber are under scrutiny following allegations that they charge Apple users higher prices compared to Android users for rides of similar distances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Ola And Uber Refute Allegations Of Charging Apple Users More Than Android Users In India After Government Notice


Cab aggregators Ola and Uber are under scrutiny following allegations that they charge Apple users higher prices compared to Android users for rides of similar distances. The controversy gained traction after a photo circulated on social media, showing an Uber ride priced at ₹290.79 on Android and ₹342.47 on an iPhone. The allegations suggest that consumers using costlier smartphones are being targeted based on perceived purchasing power.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Denial of Allegations by Ola and Uber

Both Ola and Uber have categorically denied these allegations. Ola stated that it maintains a “homogeneous pricing structure for all customers” and does not differentiate based on the operating system of a user’s device. Similarly, an Uber spokesperson confirmed that the company does not set prices based on the phone manufacturer, reiterating that their pricing mechanism remains uniform.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, seeking an explanation regarding the allegations. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, emphasized that such practices, if proven, constitute “unfair trade practices” and demonstrate a “blatant disregard” for consumer rights. The CCPA aims to address these grievances and ensure fair pricing mechanisms are adopted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Indian cab aggregation market is one of the largest outside the United States and Canada. Players like Uber, Ola, Rapido, and BluSmart are locked in intense competition to capture market share. Amid this rivalry, allegations of differential pricing could impact consumer trust and brand reputation.

Response from Tech Giants

While Ola and Uber have issued clarifications, tech giants Google and Apple have yet to respond to these allegations. Their silence leaves questions unanswered about their potential involvement or influence on the pricing algorithms employed by cab aggregators.

Both Ola and Uber have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the CCPA to resolve any misunderstandings. As investigations progress, the outcome will likely influence regulatory practices in the cab aggregation sector and set a precedent for consumer rights in India.

These allegations raise broader concerns about transparency and fairness in pricing models. If substantiated, such practices could undermine trust in app-based services. Consumers and regulatory bodies will closely monitor the investigation’s findings, which could lead to significant reforms in the sector.

Read More : 76th Republic Day: India’s First Parade; A Historic Celebration of Unity and Sovereignty

Filed under


Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why FIITJEE Coaching Centres Shut Across North India: The Crisis Impacting Students

Why FIITJEE Coaching Centres Shut Across North India: The Crisis Impacting Students

Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use

Donald Trump Deploys More Military Planes For Mass Deportations, Mulling ‘Unprecedented’ Commercial Aircraft Use

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Trump Administration Freezes Foreign Aid, Exempts Israel And Egypt

Trump Administration Freezes Foreign Aid, Exempts Israel And Egypt

President Trump Suggests Eliminating FEMA During Visits To Disaster Stricken Areas

President Trump Suggests Eliminating FEMA During Visits To Disaster Stricken Areas

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox