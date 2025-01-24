76th Republic Day: India’s First Parade; A Historic Celebration of Unity and Sovereignty

The first Republic Day parade was graced by the presence of Indonesian President Dr. Sukarno as the chief guest, highlighting the close ties between India and Indonesia.

On January 26, 1950, India celebrated its first Republic Day, marking the moment when the Constitution came into effect, transforming the nation into a sovereign democratic republic. The day’s events were a blend of solemnity and celebration, reflecting the country’s newfound independence and unity.

The Birth of the Republic

The day began with the last Governor-General of India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, proclaiming the birth of the Republic of India. Following this, Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the nation’s first President. In his inaugural address, delivered first in Hindi and then in English, he stated, “Today, for the first time in our long and chequered history, we find the whole of this vast land brought together under the jurisdiction of one constitution of one union, which takes over responsibility for the welfare of more than 320 million men and women who inhabit it.”

The Ceremonial Procession

After taking the oath, President Prasad embarked on a ceremonial procession to Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) in a horse-drawn carriage, a tradition that underscored the day’s significance. Thousands lined the streets to witness this historic journey.

The Inaugural Parade

At Irwin Stadium, the President was greeted with a 31-gun salute, symbolizing the nation’s sovereignty. He then inspected a parade comprising approximately 3,000 members of the armed forces. This inaugural parade showcased India’s military strength and discipline, setting the tone for future Republic Day celebrations.

A Night of Celebration

As night fell, Delhi was transformed into a scene of celebration. The city was illuminated, and various cultural programs were held, reflecting the nation’s rich heritage and the joy of its citizens.

The first Republic Day was a landmark event, laying the foundation for a tradition that continues to be celebrated with grandeur and patriotism across India.