Unexpected August Snowfall Hits California’s Sierra Nevada Mountain’s Summer

An unusually cold weather system from the Gulf of Alaska disrupted summer along the West Coast on Saturday, bringing unexpected snow and rain. Snow blanketed the mountains in California and the Pacific Northwest, causing significant disruptions, including the closure of part of Highway 89 through Lassen Volcanic National Park. The National Weather Service reported an estimated 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow overnight in the area.

Photos from the National Weather Service and local authorities revealed a snowy landscape on Mount Rainier in Washington and a dusting at Minaret Vista in California’s Sierra Nevada. Madera County Deputy Sheriff Larry Rich noted the unusual August snowfall at Minaret Vista, describing it as a memorable birthday experience.

Northern Nevada also saw rain ahead of the annual Burning Man festival, leading to temporary closure of the entrance gate. Last year’s festival was marred by torrential rains that turned the site into a muddy mess. Meanwhile, Mammoth Mountain in California experienced overnight snow, prompting warnings for hikers and campers about slippery conditions.

Record rainfall was reported in Redding, Red Bluff, and Stockton in Northern California, with rain showers expected to persist south of Lake Oroville. A light snowfall was observed at Tioga Pass in the Sierra Nevada, which has not seen August snow since 2003. Tioga Pass, a key entryway to Yosemite, typically faces winter closures.

Despite being several months away from ski season, resorts welcomed the early snow. Palisades Tahoe posted on social media about the anticipated first snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, reported that the “anomalous cool conditions” will spread across much of the western U.S. by Sunday morning. Forecasters also warned of fire danger due to gusty winds from the cold front, while a flash flood watch was issued for the burn scar of California’s largest wildfire of the year, the Park Fire. This fire, which has burned over 671 square miles (1,748 square kilometers), has been largely controlled, though some areas continue to burn.