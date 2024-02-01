Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Affirms Practicality and Vision in Interim Budget Discussion with NewsX

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju provided insights into the recently presented interim budget for 2024–25. Describing it as a practical and futuristic budget, he highlighted the government’s achievements over the past decade, emphasizing its intention for comprehensive development. Rijiju addressed concerns about tax slabs, stressing the middle class’s income growth and praising the government’s fiscal management.

The minister discussed the substantial increase in capital expenditure, translating to 11.1 lakh crore rupees and its potential to generate employment and wealth. Rijiju countered opposition claims, stating the execution of budgetary provisions is yielding positive outcomes. He expressed pride in being part of a government that ensures stable economic management, acknowledging global recognition of India’s economic contributions.

Rijiju also touched upon the budget’s focus on various sectors, including science, agriculture, and neglected regions, portraying a confident nation’s behavior. Responding to queries about caste systems, he emphasized the budget’s comprehensive approach, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s philosophy of focusing on pillars like the poor, farmers, women, and youth. The conversation reflected optimism and confidence in India’s economic trajectory under the current government.