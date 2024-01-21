UP CM Yogi takes selfie with Lord Ram sand art

At Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a photo on Sunday with a sand sculpture of Lord Ram and the Ram temple.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a sand artist, created a sculpture of Lord Ram and the Ram temple, as well as images of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

The Padma-awarded artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has captivated audiences with his extraordinary talent on previous occasions. He’s made some amazing sand sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses on multiple occasions.

In addition, Pattnaik has represented India in over 65 international sand art festivals and competitions, winning numerous awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol on January 22 at 12:30 PM at the magnificent Ayodhya shrine.

An idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the ceremony.

The new idol, which was created by Arun Yogiraj, was put within the temple’s sanctum santorum earlier on Thursday. The idol weights 1.5 tons and is 51 inches tall. The idol, which is made of the same stone, shows Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy standing atop a lotus.

Ceremony to commemorate the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lakshmikant Dixit, a team of priests, will oversee the principal ceremonies. Numerous well-known figures and celebrities have been invited to the occasion.