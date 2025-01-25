US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of 2008 Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana To India

The US Supreme Court has cleared the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a convict in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to India. Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and played a role in the deadly 26/11 attacks.

The US Supreme Court has granted approval for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a convict in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to India, as reported by PTI. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has long been sought by Indian authorities for his involvement in the devastating 26/11 attacks that resulted in the loss of 166 lives, including six Americans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Background of the Case

Rana has been accused of playing a crucial role in the horrific Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008. He is closely associated with David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American operative of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was one of the main conspirators behind the attacks. On the fateful night, 10 Pakistani terrorists carried out coordinated assaults on key locations in Mumbai, including luxury hotels, a Jewish center, and a railway station, leading to a siege lasting over 60 hours.

Legal Battle and Extradition Process

The decision to extradite Rana to India comes after a prolonged legal struggle in the United States. Rana had appealed to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to avoid his extradition after several lower courts and federal courts had rejected his appeals. His final chance to remain in the US was in December, when he appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco. However, on December 16, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar urged the Supreme Court to reject Rana’s petition, a recommendation that ultimately prevailed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On December 23, Rana’s defense attorney, Joshua L. Dratel, made a final attempt to challenge the US government’s extradition request, pleading with the court to accept his writ. Despite these efforts, the Supreme Court’s decision paved the way for his extradition to India.

Significance of the Extradition

Tahawwur Rana’s extradition marks a significant milestone in the long fight for justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. India has consistently sought Rana’s extradition, given his connection to the terrorist network behind one of the deadliest attacks in Indian history. The Supreme Court’s decision provides an opportunity for Indian authorities to pursue legal action against him and further the investigation into the attack’s planning and execution.

This decision is part of a broader effort to hold accountable individuals involved in terror attacks that targeted India and its citizens. The extradition also signifies international cooperation in addressing global terrorism and ensuring that justice is served for those affected by such atrocities.

ALSO READ: President Trump Suggests Eliminating FEMA During Visits To Disaster Stricken Areas