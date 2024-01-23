Uttarakhand Witnesses Surge in Voter Numbers Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

The voter landscape in Uttarakhand has witnessed a significant surge, with the number of voters in the state increasing by 4.70 lakh since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to the Election Commission voter list for Uttarakhand as of January 1, 2024, the total number of voters has reached an impressive 83 lakh, which includes both general electors and service voters.

Comparatively, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the number of voters in the state has risen by 4.70 lakh, reflecting a notable growth in political engagement in the Himalayan region.

As per the latest voter list, Uttarakhand boasts 82.4 lakh general electors and 93,357 service voters, collectively set to cast their votes at 11,729 polling stations across the state. The distribution includes 3,461 polling stations in urban areas and 8,268 in rural pockets.

A noteworthy highlight from the new voter list is the increase in the number of voters in the age group of 18-39, reaching a total of 40,33,278. Within this age bracket, there are 1.29 lakh voters aged 18 years, signifying the active participation of young voters in the upcoming democratic process.

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently convened a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Dehradun. During the meeting, strategic points were discussed with the aim of securing victories in all five seats in the general elections, targeting an ambitious 75 percent of the votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand appears well-positioned as the battle for 2024 looms. Having recently secured victories in three crucial Hindi heartland states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh—the BJP’s strengthened position is expected to bolster its stance against the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.