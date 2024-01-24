WB CM Mamata Banerjee Injured in Car Accident; Congress Wishes Speedy Recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries to her forehead in a car accident while returning from Burdwan to Kolkata on Wednesday. The incident occurred when her car abruptly halted to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The adverse weather conditions led her to opt for a road journey instead of a helicopter.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his concerns and extended wishes for Mamata Banerjee’s speedy recovery. “We have just heard of the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee-ji in a car accident. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” Ramesh posted on social media. He also provided an update on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to enter West Bengal after the break days on January 28.

In a significant political development, Mamata Banerjee announced that the Trinamool Congress would contest the upcoming elections in Bengal independently. This decision dealt a blow to the INDIA bloc, as the TMC supremo clarified, “I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone.”

Banerjee claimed to have proposed several ideas to the Congress, all of which were rejected, leading to the decision to go solo in the Bengal elections. She expressed disappointment, stating, “They did not even bother to inform me that they would be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc.”

The rift between Trinamool and the Congress escalated further as Mamata Banerjee asserted that she had not been informed about Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contradicting the Congress’s claims of inviting INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra.

The breakdown in relations came in the wake of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the state unit chief of Congress, continuing his verbal attacks on the Bengal Chief Minister, further intensifying the political discord within the alliance. The injury incident adds an unexpected layer of complexity to the political landscape as West Bengal gears up for the upcoming elections.