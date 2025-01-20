Donald Trump Announces To Change The Name Of Gulf Of Mexico To Gulf Of America

In a bold move that sparked both curiosity and criticism, Donald Trump announced during his inaugural speech plans to rename two iconic landmarks: the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali.

“A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump declared, drawing applause from some sections of the crowd. The statement immediately triggered a wave of reactions online, with supporters praising the nationalist undertone while critics labeled it a symbolic gesture with little practical value.

Trump also promised to restore the name of Mount Denali, located in Alaska, to its former designation, Mount McKinley, in honor of the 25th U.S. president, William McKinley. The change would undo a 2015 decision by the Obama administration to revert to the mountain’s traditional Native American name, Denali, which means “the high one.”

“We will restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley where it should be and where it belongs,” Trump said, tying the former president’s legacy to his own vision for America’s economic resurgence.

The proposals, particularly the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, are expected to face significant challenges, both diplomatically and politically.