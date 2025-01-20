Lone Wolf Threats Loom Over Trump’s Inauguration: How Authorities Are Preparing For The Unexpected

As Trump's inauguration draws near, law enforcement is on high alert for lone wolf attacks. With increased security, officials are advising the public on how to spot suspicious behavior and stay vigilant during the event for everyone's safety.

Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential ceremony, law agencies are put under high alert while preparing for probable attacks by lone wolf terrorists. The event was already considered sensitive, as temperatures were anticipated to be dramatically low, leading to the originally planned outdoor setup for the inauguration ceremony being shifted indoors instead.

This new measure is expected to protect the attendees and the dignitaries. However, it is still an ongoing threat to authorities as extremist individuals are still active.

Lone Wolf Threat: Major Security Concern

Lone wolf attacks have always been of considerable interest to law enforcement, particularly on high-profile days such as presidential inaugurations. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sergeant Matthew Fagiana, a retired patrol commander who has served for over 25 years, explained, “Lone wolf actors are always extremely significant to law enforcement personnel. They are unpredictable and are often driven by extremist ideologies.”

The recent attempt by a machete-wielding suspect to bypass security during Trump’s visit to pay respects to former President Jimmy Carter heightened these concerns. Despite being granted conditional pre-trial release, the suspect remains under close watch by federal intelligence agencies tasked with monitoring individuals who pose potential threats to public safety.

How Authorities Are Monitoring Threats

Fagiana said the federal intelligence partners and local law enforcement must coordinate efforts to ensure that those attending the event are safe. “It’s not like these individuals are out of sight, out of mind,” he said. The law enforcement will track and monitor closely individuals with credible threats to prevent incidents during the inauguration.

In addition to the federal agencies, security personnel from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police, and state troopers from neighboring states will be placed in various locations. With this multitude of agencies involved, the level of preparedness is extremely high in countering potential threats.

Law enforcement officers are trained to observe the subtlest signs of suspicious behavior that might indicate potential danger. According to Fagiana, body language is critical in understanding who might be doing something nefarious. The signs that would raise red flags include excessive nervousness, fidgeting, sweating while it is cold, or loitering in restricted areas.

Of course, law enforcement takes care to watch out for those whose dress is inappropriate in the season. It can be a red flag if someone attends an event with thick coats in the summer. “A person who sweats too much in January while it’s very cold is a suspicious one,” Fagiana said.

The decision to move Trump’s swearing-in ceremony indoors offers some relief for authorities, providing a more controlled environment for security operations. “Since some of those events have been moved inside, it will assist officials with protection because it’s a controlled environment,” Fagiana said, referencing former President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, which was the first to take place in the Capitol’s Rotunda in 1985.

Although the indoor scenario minimizes the exposure to the outside risk factors, Fagiana still cautions that “people need to keep an eye out for all of those other details around the inauguration, particularly that parade.” There’s going to be thousands of eyes on those events, and it’s pretty important that everybody remains vigilant,” he added.

Fagiana emphasized that public involvement in security is paramount. “No matter where you are, good situational awareness is key,” he said. People are urged to know their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to the police. “If something seems off, trust your gut. Share your concern with an officer, and they can investigate further.”

The public is crucial in preventing possible threats, and Fagiana called on citizens to put away their phones and stay vigilant during major events. “People need to look around and be aware of what’s happening around them,” he added.

Prohibited Items: Safety At The Capitol

The U.S. Capitol Police Department has also published a list of forbidden items at the inauguration on January 20 for those attending the event. The prohibited items include such things as bicycles, umbrellas, and liquids to prevent any potentially harmful item from approaching close enough to the secured areas. “Police will stop anyone with items that shouldn’t be there before they get too close to the event,” Fagiana explained. This buffer zone is essential in allowing law enforcement time to prevent any unauthorized items from entering the vicinity.

ALSO READ | What Does Trump’s Return Mean For NATO, Israel, And The Middle East?