What Does Trump’s Return Mean For NATO, Israel, And The Middle East?

As Donald Trump embarks on his second term as President of the United States, the global impact of his policies on NATO, Israel, and the Middle East remains a key focus of international observers. Trump’s return to the White House raises significant questions about the future of these key global relationships and the broader geopolitical landscape.

NATO: A Divided Alliance

Trump’s relationship with NATO during his first term was marked by his blunt criticism of the alliance. Trump argued that NATO was a club of “delinquent” allies taking advantage of the United States’ generosity. His pressure on NATO allies to increase their defense budgets resulted in some progress, but his skepticism of the alliance’s collective defense mission raised concerns about the stability of the transatlantic bond. As Trump returns to office, NATO’s future is uncertain. While European allies have significantly increased defense spending, Trump’s demand for an ambitious 5% of GDP target for defense spending places additional strain on members with tighter budgets, like Italy and Spain. Trump’s aggressive stance on burden-sharing could lead to greater fragmentation within the alliance, particularly as the U.S. shifts its focus to countering China and domestic priorities.

Israel: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Turmoil

Trump’s policies toward Israel have been one of his most consistent areas of support, and his second term is expected to continue this trend. During his first term, Trump made historic moves, such as relocating the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. With the Middle East undergoing significant changes, particularly following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Trump is likely to continue strong backing for Israel. This includes increasing military aid, potentially reversing restrictions on military munitions imposed during the Biden administration, and supporting Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran and its proxies. Trump’s policies are also expected to focus on countering anti-Israel sentiment in Latin America and bolstering regional diplomatic relationships with Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia, potentially driving new peace efforts.

Middle East: A Return To Transactional Diplomacy

In the Middle East, Trump’s second term is expected to bring a return to the transactional approach that defined much of his first term. Gulf nations, which benefited from Trump’s energy policies and favoring of fossil fuel industries, may see further gains in oil markets under his presidency. However, Trump’s foreign policy is unlikely to derail the Gulf states’ broader climate goals, as their transition to clean energy is driven more by long-term economic and environmental factors than by U.S. politics.

The region is also grappling with an ongoing power shift, especially in light of Israel’s increased assertiveness and its interactions with Iran. Trump’s presidency may further solidify Israel’s dominance in the region, with continued military support and a more aggressive stance on Iran. However, his lack of interest in multilateral diplomacy could hinder efforts to achieve long-term stability in the region. Trump’s transactional approach could empower regional powers like Israel and the Gulf states to shape U.S. policy to their advantage, but it risks further destabilizing the broader Middle East by amplifying political and economic insecurities, particularly in the face of Iran’s growing influence.

Global Consequences Of Trump’s Policy Shifts

On the global stage, Trump’s return promises a further erosion of the U.S.’s commitment to traditional alliances and multilateral diplomacy. While some countries in the Middle East may find short-term opportunities in this transactional foreign policy, the long-term effects on international relations could be disruptive. Trump’s skepticism towards international cooperation, his protectionist economic policies, and his focus on national interests over global concerns could accelerate the U.S.’s retreat from globalization, affecting its standing in international institutions and relations with traditional allies.

Trump’s second term is poised to have major repercussions for NATO, Israel, and the Middle East. While his policies may strengthen U.S.-Israel ties and embolden regional allies, they also risk deepening divisions within NATO and increasing instability in the Middle East.

