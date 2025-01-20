The tradition began with George Washington, who used a family Bible during his inauguration, setting a precedent followed by most of his successors.

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking his second term in office. During the ceremony, he will hold two Bibles—one used by Abraham Lincoln during his 1861 inauguration and another gifted by Trump’s mother in 1955.

Trump’s Bible Choices for the Oath

Trump’s decision to use the same Bibles he swore on during his first term in 2017 reflects his commitment to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” according to his inaugural committee.

Lincoln’s Bible: This historic Bible, also used by Presidents such as Barack Obama, has become a symbol of continuity and reverence for American tradition.

The Bible from Trump’s Mother: The second Bible is a 1953 Revised Standard Version, gifted to Trump by his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, in 1955. This personal Bible has Trump’s name engraved on the cover and includes signatures from church officials.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will also bring a personal touch to his swearing-in ceremony. He will take the oath on a King James Bible given to him by his maternal great-grandmother, affectionately known as “Mamaw” Bonnie. Vance received this Bible in 2003 before leaving for Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.

Are US Presidents Required to Use a Bible?

While the U.S. Constitution requires presidents to take an oath of office, it does not mandate the use of a Bible or any specific book. The tradition began with George Washington, who used a family Bible during his inauguration, setting a precedent followed by most of his successors.

Popular Bibles: Several presidents, including Warren G. Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, have used Washington’s Bible.

Exceptions to the Rule: Not all presidents have followed the tradition. For instance, John Quincy Adams swore on a law book in 1825, emphasizing the Constitution and rule of law.

Unique Moments: In 1963, after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath aboard Air Force One using a Roman Catholic missal.

Trump’s decision to incorporate Lincoln’s Bible once again highlights its enduring significance in American history. Similarly, his choice of the personal Bible gifted by his mother underscores a connection to his family and faith, aligning with a longstanding tradition of presidents using items with personal or historical value during their inauguration.