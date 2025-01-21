Michelle Obama Encourages People To Honour Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As She Skips Trump’s Inauguration Day

As Donald Trump prepared to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, Michelle Obama took a moment to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As Donald Trump prepared to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, Michelle Obama took a moment to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The former First Lady shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, marking the national holiday dedicated to Dr. King’s memory.

Michelle Obama’s Tribute to Dr. King

“Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service always inspires me,” Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram. In her post, she encouraged Americans to honor Dr. King’s life and contributions by giving back to their communities.

“This #MLKDay, I hope you’ll join me and @WhenWeAllVote in honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy by getting involved in your community,” she wrote. “Whether you’re mentoring students at your local school or volunteering for a cause that matters to you, it all helps make a difference.”

The post was accompanied by an iconic photo of Dr. King and one of his famous quotes: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Michelle Obama’s Decision Not to Attend the Inauguration

While Barack Obama attended Donald Trump’s inauguration, Michelle Obama was notably absent. According to a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama, the former President would represent the family at the ceremony.

A source told People magazine that Michelle’s decision was intentional. “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition,” the source explained. Despite their attendance at Trump’s 2017 inauguration, this time was different, reflecting her personal feelings about the current political landscape.

Trump Acknowledges Martin Luther King Jr.

During his inaugural speech, President Trump briefly referenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., acknowledging the significance of the holiday.

“To the Black and Hispanic communities, I want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love and trust that you have shown me with your vote. We set records and I will not forget it,” Trump stated.

He continued, “Today is Martin Luther King Day and [in] his honor, this will be a great honor, but in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality. We will make his dream come true.”

Bernice King Reflects on MLK Day and the Inauguration

Dr. King’s daughter, Bernice King, shared her thoughts on the significance of MLK Day coinciding with the inauguration during an interview with MSNBC’s The Weekend. She noted that the timing served as a powerful reminder of her father’s mission.

“It’s wonderful that this occurs on the King holiday, the inauguration, because it reminds us of King,” she said. “It points us back to King. It says, ‘When we move forward, we’ve got to do it in the spirit of King.’”

Bernice King emphasized the importance of nonviolence as a central tenet of her father’s philosophy. “We have to strategize. We’ve been missing the strategy. We’ve been missing the spirit of Dr. King,” she said.

She explained that nonviolence is more than just a posture—it is a way of life. “The spirit of Dr. King is nonviolence. And nonviolence is not just a posture, it’s a mindset. For us, we define it as a love-centered way of thinking, speaking, acting and engaging that leads to personal, cultural, and societal transformation.”

Honoring King’s Legacy

As the nation observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, leaders and citizens alike are reminded of his enduring message of equality, justice, and service. Michelle Obama’s tribute, coupled with reflections from Dr. King’s family, highlights the continued relevance of his teachings in today’s world.

While the country transitions into a new presidential term, the principles of unity and nonviolence championed by Dr. King remain a guiding light for many as they navigate the path forward.