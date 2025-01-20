Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Return of the King: Elon Musk Welcomes Donald Trump Back As President On X

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently marked a significant political moment with a special post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, celebrating the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently marked a significant political moment with a special post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, celebrating the return of Donald Trump to the White House. Trump, Musk’s staunch supporter, made history by becoming the 47th President of the United States. Musk shared a side-by-side collage of two important moments in Trump’s social media history—his account suspension in 2021 and the return of his POTUS account after he was re-elected.

Musk’s post, which celebrated what many are calling one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, carried the caption: “The Return of the King.”

Why Was Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Suspended?

In 2021, following the Capitol riots, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended. This decision came after his tweets were seen as violating the platform’s policies. Twitter stated that the posts posed a “risk of further incitement of violence,” referring to the events that took place on January 6, 2021, when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol after his election defeat to Joe Biden.

Twitter’s move to suspend Trump was a highly controversial one, and it raised debates about freedom of speech and the role of social media platforms in moderating content.

Elon Musk’s Influence: The Restoration of Trump’s Account

The situation changed dramatically in 2022 when Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Shortly after taking over, Musk conducted a poll asking Twitter users whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. The poll ended with 51.8% voting in favor of restoring Trump’s account and 48.2% opposing it, according to a CNN report. As a result, Trump’s account was reactivated on the platform, now known as X.

Trump’s return to the platform was met with mixed reactions, with some praising Musk for his decision and others criticizing it.

Trump’s Comeback as 45th and 47th U.S. President

Trump’s comeback on X isn’t just a return as a private citizen or businessman. It marks his re-entry as the twice-elected President of the United States. His newly restored POTUS account now proudly reads, “45th & 47th President of the United States. The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now.”

With this, Trump is once again able to engage directly with his supporters and the public through a platform that played a significant role in his political rise. This return has solidified his position at the forefront of American politics, signaling a new chapter in both his social media presence and political career.

