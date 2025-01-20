Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Trump: Illegal entries will be immediately halted, and millions of 'aliens' will be sent back. America will reinstate the 'remain in Mexico' policy.

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

In his first address to the nation after taking the oath of office in January 2025, President Donald Trump outlined an aggressive agenda focused on immigration reform. He vowed to immediately halt illegal entries and deport millions of undocumented immigrants, reigniting debates about his controversial policies.

Trump emphasized the reinstatement of the “remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). This policy, first implemented during his previous term, requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed. “Illegal entries will be immediately halted, and millions of ‘aliens’ will be sent back,” Trump declared, framing his immigration plans as essential for national security and economic stability.

The announcement came amidst significant political drama. Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden issued a series of controversial pardons, including members of his family. The move has sparked debates, with critics accusing Biden of abusing presidential powers to shield his family from potential investigations. Biden’s office defended the decisions as ensuring fairness and preventing politically motivated prosecutions.

Trump, in his speech, criticized Biden’s pardons and called for accountability, promising his administration would uphold justice. He signaled a return to the strict immigration and law-and-order priorities that marked his first term, galvanizing his supporters.

While supporters have lauded Trump’s tough stance on immigration as a means to restore border security, opponents argue his approach undermines humanitarian obligations. The “remain in Mexico” policy has been particularly controversial, with critics highlighting its impact on vulnerable migrant populations forced to endure unsafe conditions.

As Trump embarks on his second term, the nation braces for contentious debates over immigration, accountability, and the implications of Biden’s final presidential acts. The new administration faces immense challenges navigating a deeply polarized political landscape.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rev. Lorenzo Sewell? Detroit Pastor Selected Pastor For Inauguration Prayer

Filed under

Trump inauguration world

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s Inaugural Address: Key Policy Highlights And Promises For The Nation

Trump’s Inaugural Address: Key Policy Highlights And Promises For The Nation

Here’s What Carrie Underwood Sang at President Trump’s Inauguration: ‘America the Beautiful’

Here’s What Carrie Underwood Sang at President Trump’s Inauguration: ‘America the Beautiful’

Donald Trump Inauguration: Why Did Ivanka Sit At The Back And Barron In Front

Donald Trump Inauguration: Why Did Ivanka Sit At The Back And Barron In Front

Vice President JD Vance Sworn In by Justice Brett Kavanaugh at 2025 Inauguration

Vice President JD Vance Sworn In by Justice Brett Kavanaugh at 2025 Inauguration

PM Modi Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Donald Trump On His Swearing-In As 47th President Of US

PM Modi Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Donald Trump On His Swearing-In As 47th President Of US

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox