Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

In his first address to the nation after taking the oath of office in January 2025, President Donald Trump outlined an aggressive agenda focused on immigration reform. He vowed to immediately halt illegal entries and deport millions of undocumented immigrants, reigniting debates about his controversial policies.

Trump emphasized the reinstatement of the “remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). This policy, first implemented during his previous term, requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed. “Illegal entries will be immediately halted, and millions of ‘aliens’ will be sent back,” Trump declared, framing his immigration plans as essential for national security and economic stability.

The announcement came amidst significant political drama. Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden issued a series of controversial pardons, including members of his family. The move has sparked debates, with critics accusing Biden of abusing presidential powers to shield his family from potential investigations. Biden’s office defended the decisions as ensuring fairness and preventing politically motivated prosecutions.

Trump, in his speech, criticized Biden’s pardons and called for accountability, promising his administration would uphold justice. He signaled a return to the strict immigration and law-and-order priorities that marked his first term, galvanizing his supporters.

While supporters have lauded Trump’s tough stance on immigration as a means to restore border security, opponents argue his approach undermines humanitarian obligations. The “remain in Mexico” policy has been particularly controversial, with critics highlighting its impact on vulnerable migrant populations forced to endure unsafe conditions.

As Trump embarks on his second term, the nation braces for contentious debates over immigration, accountability, and the implications of Biden’s final presidential acts. The new administration faces immense challenges navigating a deeply polarized political landscape.

