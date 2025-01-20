Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Biden Writes A Presidential Letter For Trump: ‘That’s Between Trump And Me’

President Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter for Donald Trump in the Oval Office, continuing a presidential tradition. While Biden remains tight-lipped about the contents of the presidential letter, the gesture mirrors Trump's similar note to Biden in 2021.

Biden Writes A Presidential Letter For Trump: ‘That’s Between Trump And Me’

President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that he had written a presidential letter and left it for his predecessor and incoming President-elect, Donald Trump, in the Oval Office.

Biden Remains Tight-Lipped on Letter Contents

When asked by reporters outside the White House if he had written a letter, Biden responded affirmatively but declined to disclose any details regarding its contents. “Yes,” Biden said. “That’s between Trump and me,” he added, according to pool reports.

Trump’s 2021 Presidential Letter Described as ‘Very Generous’

The letter from Biden follows a similar tradition set by Trump in 2021 when he left a note for Biden. At the time, Biden described Trump’s letter as “very generous.” While the exact wording of the letter has never been made public, Biden’s comments indicated a cordial gesture from his predecessor.

A senior aide to Trump had told CNN in 2021 that the letter was a “personal note” in which Trump prayed for the success of the country and wished the incoming administration well in its efforts to serve the nation.

The Presidential Letter Tradition

It is customary for outgoing presidents to write a letter to their successors, leaving it on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the incoming leader to read. While President Trump was known for breaking with several traditions, those close to him in 2021 suggested that his decision to leave a letter was influenced by the emotional impact of the letter former President Barack Obama had left for him in 2017. Trump had reportedly been so moved by Obama’s letter that he attempted to call the former president, though they never managed to connect.

Biden and Trump to Share Moments at Inauguration

Biden and Trump will share several moments together on Monday, including a tea and coffee reception at the White House with their spouses. The two men will also travel together in the presidential limo to the Capitol for the inauguration. This marks a stark contrast to four years ago when Trump famously skipped Biden’s inauguration ceremony. However, on this occasion, Biden and Trump will follow the tradition that President Obama had extended to Trump in 2017, when the two men also traveled together.

Also Read: Will Trump Draw a Higher Salary Than Biden?

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration donald trump news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox