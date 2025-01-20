President Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter for Donald Trump in the Oval Office, continuing a presidential tradition. While Biden remains tight-lipped about the contents of the presidential letter, the gesture mirrors Trump's similar note to Biden in 2021.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that he had written a presidential letter and left it for his predecessor and incoming President-elect, Donald Trump, in the Oval Office.

Biden Remains Tight-Lipped on Letter Contents

When asked by reporters outside the White House if he had written a letter, Biden responded affirmatively but declined to disclose any details regarding its contents. “Yes,” Biden said. “That’s between Trump and me,” he added, according to pool reports.

Trump’s 2021 Presidential Letter Described as ‘Very Generous’

The letter from Biden follows a similar tradition set by Trump in 2021 when he left a note for Biden. At the time, Biden described Trump’s letter as “very generous.” While the exact wording of the letter has never been made public, Biden’s comments indicated a cordial gesture from his predecessor.

A senior aide to Trump had told CNN in 2021 that the letter was a “personal note” in which Trump prayed for the success of the country and wished the incoming administration well in its efforts to serve the nation.

The Presidential Letter Tradition

It is customary for outgoing presidents to write a letter to their successors, leaving it on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the incoming leader to read. While President Trump was known for breaking with several traditions, those close to him in 2021 suggested that his decision to leave a letter was influenced by the emotional impact of the letter former President Barack Obama had left for him in 2017. Trump had reportedly been so moved by Obama’s letter that he attempted to call the former president, though they never managed to connect.

Biden and Trump to Share Moments at Inauguration

Biden and Trump will share several moments together on Monday, including a tea and coffee reception at the White House with their spouses. The two men will also travel together in the presidential limo to the Capitol for the inauguration. This marks a stark contrast to four years ago when Trump famously skipped Biden’s inauguration ceremony. However, on this occasion, Biden and Trump will follow the tradition that President Obama had extended to Trump in 2017, when the two men also traveled together.

