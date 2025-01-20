Home
Trump Seeks To Make ‘Two Genders’ Policy Official While Targeting DEI

Trump Seeks To Make ‘Two Genders’ Policy Official While Targeting DEI

On the heels of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump has announced a sweeping change in federal policy, declaring that only two genders — male and female — will be recognized by the U.S. government. In a move that’s expected to shake up conversations around gender rights, Trump stated that, “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders – male and female.”

This decision is part of Trump’s broader efforts to challenge the growing influence of gender diversity policies, which have become a flashpoint in political discourse. During his election campaign, Trump and many of his Republican allies took aim at transgender laws, focusing on issues like transgender women competing in sports. The president has also promised to take strong action to restrict gender-affirming care, signaling his administration’s intent to curb the advancements made in transgender rights in recent years.

In the days leading up to his swearing-in, Trump reiterated his stance on gender issues during a pre-inauguration rally. He made it clear that one of his top priorities was to “keep all men out of women’s sports,” underscoring his administration’s commitment to rolling back policies that he believes disrupt traditional gender roles. Trump’s announcement of his executive order aligns with the larger cultural and political currents shaping his administration’s approach to gender and identity.

An official from Trump’s team revealed to Reuters that, alongside this executive order, more actions targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs were in the works. The plan includes halting the use of federal funds to promote what they term “gender ideology,” a move that will undoubtedly provoke strong reactions from civil rights advocates.

The proposed executive orders would make significant changes to government-issued identification papers, such as passports, by offering only male or female options based on biological sex rather than gender identity. This shift could mark a drastic departure from the approach seen under previous administrations, which allowed individuals to select their gender identity on official documents.

Trump’s stance on gender diversity is consistent with actions taken during his first term as president, including his controversial ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Though that policy was reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021, Trump’s new executive orders signal a continued commitment to undoing what he views as progressive overreach on gender and identity issues.

This development could set the stage for significant political and legal battles, with civil and human rights groups already preparing to challenge these policies. Critics argue that slashing DEI programs would undermine years of work to ensure equal treatment for marginalized communities. Additionally, many activists contend that limiting gender recognition to biological sex could further harm transgender individuals who have already faced significant challenges in the U.S. social and legal landscape.

Interestingly, the corporate world has shown signs of divergence on this issue. While some companies have begun to roll back DEI initiatives in recent months, companies like Apple and Costco have remained steadfast in their commitment to supporting gender diversity and inclusion. The broader business community will likely keep a close eye on how Trump’s policies influence corporate practices moving forward, particularly with respect to employee rights and gender diversity efforts.

As Trump’s executive orders take shape, it is clear that this move will be one of the most controversial and far-reaching policy shifts of his administration. The decision to end gender diversity recognition could alter the landscape of U.S. federal policy, especially when it comes to transgender rights, civil rights protections, and the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

ALSO READ: Meet Kash Patel, The Indian-American Lawyer Poised To Lead The FBI Under Trump 2.0

