Who Dressed First Lady Melania Trump For Donald Trump’s Inauguration?

At Donald Trump’s second inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump made a fashion statement in an ensemble crafted by American designer Adam Lippes. Her outfit—a silk navy wool coat and skirt paired with an ivory white blouse, black leather gloves, blue suede pumps, and a flat-topped hat—was designed to withstand the frigid weather of Inauguration Day. This marked a departure from her usual preference for European designers, reflecting a deliberate embrace of U.S. craftsmanship.

Lippes, a New York-based fashion designer, described the outfit as a tribute to the spirit of American democracy. “The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” he said in a statement to Vogue. “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

The First Lady’s choice of attire was styled by Herve Pierre, her personal stylist, who collaborated with Lippes and other U.S.-based designers specifically for the event. Her fashion on this day appears to align with Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric of supporting American businesses—a symbolic shift after years of predominantly wearing European labels during her husband’s first term.

Melania’s outfit also drew comparisons to her previous inaugural wardrobe. In 2017, she wore a sky-blue Ralph Lauren ensemble, a brand famously associated with Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits. This continuity of selecting prominent American designers highlights the evolving role of fashion as a tool to signal political and cultural values.

The coat and accessories not only kept out the chill but also garnered attention for their sophistication and symbolic messaging. However, the event was not without its challenges. Gusty winds and the force of a military helicopter made it difficult for Melania to keep her flat-topped hat in place, prompting a lighthearted comment from Donald Trump, who joked during a speech that “she almost blew away.”

Melania’s outfit represents more than just a style choice—it reflects a narrative of aligning with her husband’s vision and showcasing American talent. Her choice of Lippes, an American designer who has also dressed figures like Jill Biden, underscores her effort to incorporate fashion as part of a larger story. Political symbolism through clothing has a long history, and Melania’s shift toward supporting domestic fashion sends a clear message in line with the “America First” ethos.

While her attire at the inauguration was meticulously planned, the day also brought attention to the evolving dynamics of fashion in political spaces. Melania’s look resonated with historical moments, drawing parallels to how suffragettes used white as a symbol of morality and change. For a First Lady known for her silent yet impactful style statements, this inauguration wardrobe marked another chapter in her legacy as a public figure balancing tradition, modernity, and political symbolism.

