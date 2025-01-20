Key Moments Of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

President Donald Trump’s second inaugural address on January 20, 2025, laid out a bold vision for the United States, emphasizing his commitment to national prosperity, cultural conservatism, and economic revitalization. Trump began his speech with the declaration that “the golden age of America begins right now,” signaling a period of renewal under his leadership. He promised a country that would “flourish” and be the “envy of the world,” vowing to implement sweeping measures to achieve his vision.

A significant focus of Trump’s speech was on immigration. He announced plans to declare a national emergency at the southern border, focusing on halting illegal immigration and deporting “criminal immigrants” at a scale previously unseen. This is a continuation of Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, a core issue that fueled his political rise.

Trump also highlighted his commitment to American energy independence. He vowed to declare a “national energy emergency” and repeal the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle mandate. The establishment of an “External Revenue Service” was also mentioned, with the goal of implementing tariffs to protect American industries.

Cultural issues were another key component of Trump’s address. He promised to establish policies affirming that there are only two genders—“male and female”—as a direct challenge to expanding LGBTQ+ rights. This stance is likely to resonate with his conservative base, particularly after contentious debates surrounding gender identity and inclusion.

On the subject of justice, Trump vowed to “rebalance the scales” and end the “weaponization” of the legal system, referring to the numerous criminal charges he faces, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot and business fraud charges. While his political retribution promises remain unclear, the speech signaled his intention to challenge the legal system and assert his political power.

Trump also pointed to gains among Black and Latino voters, particularly men, as a significant achievement of his campaign and hinted at future outreach to these communities.

With his focus on immigration, energy, and national security, Trump’s second term is set to be one of bold moves and divisive policies, marking a critical chapter in his political legacy.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s ‘Doge’ Hit with Legal Action Minutes Post-Inauguration