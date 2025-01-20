US President Donald Trump Says ‘Administration Would Officially Recognize Only 2 Genders’ , Watch

In the latest inaugural speech of U.S. President Donald Trump, he announced a significant policy shift, emphasizing a return to traditional gender classifications and merit-based systems.

Trump stated that his administration would officially recognize only two genders—male and female—reversing previous government practices that acknowledged a third gender option in some settings.

“As of today, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump declared. He further criticized what he described as attempts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” pledging to end such practices.

Trump also outlined plans to reinstate service members who had been discharged from the military for refusing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, promising to provide them with full back pay. He vowed to eliminate what he termed “radical political theories and social experiments” within the armed forces, allowing military personnel to focus solely on their mission of defending the nation.

“Our armed forces will no longer be subjected to these divisive ideologies,” Trump asserted. “We will restore a merit-based and colorblind society, ensuring equality and fairness for all Americans.”

#WATCH | Washington DC | US President #DonaldTrump says, “We are going to bring law and order back to our cities. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. This week, I will also end… pic.twitter.com/3nwWKQZuMm — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

These announcements are likely to spark widespread debate, as they signal a dramatic shift in government policies on gender identity, diversity initiatives, and military operations. Critics and supporters alike are expected to weigh in on the broader implications of these sweeping changes.

