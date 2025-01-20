Elon Musk’s ‘Doge’ Hit with Legal Action Minutes Post-Inauguration

On Monday, a trio of organizations—Public Citizen, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and the State Democracy Defenders Fund—filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration over the creation of a controversial new agency: the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The group’s leader, billionaire Elon Musk, has played a key role in advocating for this initiative, which aims to overhaul federal spending, despite concerns from critics regarding transparency and legal compliance.

Trump announced in November that DOGE would be a non-government entity designed to provide recommendations on how to cut federal spending, working closely with the Office of Management and Budget. The Department is expected to tackle federal inefficiency, focusing on streamlining operations and reducing expenses. However, as the legal challenge unfolds, the lawsuit accuses Trump and his administration of sidestepping established legal frameworks under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which mandates public involvement and transparency in advisory committees.

The plaintiffs argue that DOGE is operating similarly to an advisory committee but without adhering to the legal obligations meant to ensure openness and accountability. Critics are concerned that the department’s establishment, with Musk at the helm, is being done behind closed doors, without sufficient public input or review.

Musk, who has long advocated for reducing government waste, is setting ambitious goals for DOGE. His aim is to cut $2 trillion in federal spending, targeting areas such as federal employee remote work, funding for non-government organizations, regulations considered burdensome, and entire agencies like the Department of Education. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, a known supporter of Musk, has also joined the initiative, although he will serve in an unpaid capacity.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs have voiced strong opposition to the potential effects of DOGE’s goals. AFGE National President Everett Kelley, representing 800,000 federal workers, condemned the group’s lack of transparency and warned against what he termed a “secretive group of ultra-wealthy individuals” with conflicts of interest. He emphasized that the cuts proposed could harm federal employees and dismantle critical public institutions that serve the American people.

The legal challenges are compounded by Musk’s ongoing conflicts with federal agencies. As CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and owner of X (formerly Twitter), Musk’s companies are frequently at odds with regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently filed a lawsuit against him over his 2022 Twitter acquisition, while investigations into Neuralink, Tesla, and SpaceX continue to unfold. Musk’s leadership role in DOGE could lead to further scrutiny, given that several of his companies have been the recipients of government contracts, including over $15 billion in combined Tesla and SpaceX contracts. The lawsuit raises concerns about Musk having significant influence over agencies that regulate his businesses, creating potential conflicts of interest.

The creation of DOGE and the legal challenges it faces could define a significant portion of Trump’s presidency, especially in terms of his policy goals concerning government efficiency and federal spending. As the lawsuit progresses, the future of the department and its ability to push through reforms will likely face continued scrutiny from both legal authorities and the public.

