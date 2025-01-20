Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
we-woman
We Will ‘Drill, Baby Drill’: POTUS Trump Declares National Energy Emergency

Trump announces a national energy emergency, pledging to increase U.S. oil production to combat inflation and restore America as a manufacturing powerhouse.

In a bold move during his inauguration speech on Monday, President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency aimed at addressing escalating energy prices and combating record inflation. Trump’s announcement underscored his commitment to reversing the economic downturn and positioning the United States as the global leader in oil and gas production.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency,” Trump stated, before reiterating his famous rallying cry: “We will ‘Drill, baby, drill!’” This move signals a shift back to energy independence, a key focus of his previous administration.

Trump’s energy policy promises to reignite the American oil and gas industry, with the goal of rapidly increasing domestic production to drive down prices. The president emphasized that by doing so, the U.S. will become a manufacturing powerhouse once again, with oil and natural gas playing a central role in the nation’s economic revival.

“We want to defeat record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices,” Trump said. He placed blame on the previous administration’s economic policies, which he argued led to an unsustainable increase in energy costs. By tapping into America’s vast natural resources, Trump aims to reduce reliance on foreign oil and ensure that the country has the largest supply of oil and natural gas in the world.

Trump’s vision for energy independence and economic resurgence is likely to be met with mixed reactions. While supporters celebrate the promise of job creation and reduced energy costs, critics warn that ramping up fossil fuel production could exacerbate environmental concerns. Regardless, the national energy emergency marks a significant turning point in America’s energy and economic strategy under Trump’s leadership.

Filed under

Trump inauguration world

