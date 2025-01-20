Trump Declares End To Social Engineering Policies, Advocates Merit-Based Society

“I will end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” Trump declared. His administration, he said, will focus on individual merit rather than group identity, marking a stark departure from the diversity and inclusion initiatives of his predecessors.

In a move that has already sparked controversy, Trump also announced that “as of today, it will henceforth be a policy of the government that there are only two genders—male and female.” This policy is set to affect federal guidelines, regulations, and practices, signaling a shift away from recognition of nonbinary and transgender identities.

Supporters of Trump’s vision argue that these measures will eliminate identity-based divisions and restore fairness in education, employment, and government programs. They see his policies as a return to traditional values and a rejection of what they view as excessive political correctness.

Critics, however, warn that these changes risk erasing hard-won rights for marginalized groups. LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations have expressed concerns about the rollback of protections for nonbinary and transgender individuals. Civil rights activists also fear that a “color blind” approach could ignore systemic inequalities still faced by racial and ethnic minorities.

With these sweeping declarations, Trump has reignited national debates about identity, equality, and the role of government in addressing social issues. His policies are expected to face legal and political challenges as his administration works to reshape the cultural and policy framework of the United States.

