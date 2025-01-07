Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

LGBTQ Community in the US Arms Itself Amid Rising Fears

Members of the LGBTQ community across the United States are increasingly arming themselves, citing fears of potential persecution under a second administration of former President Donald Trump.

LGBTQ Community in the US Arms Itself Amid Rising Fears

Members of the LGBTQ community across the United States are increasingly arming themselves, citing fears of potential persecution under a second administration of former President Donald Trump. Concerns about safety and self-defense have led to a notable shift in gun ownership trends among marginalized groups, according to reports by American media on Sunday, January 5.

Challenges in Measuring LGBTQ Gun Ownership

For many in the LGBTQ community, arming themselves is a response to a growing sense of vulnerability. A trans woman from Glen Mills, who runs a social group, shared her perspective, “There’s definitely a feeling among a lot of LGBT individuals: ‘If I can’t protect myself, who will?’”

The sentiment reflects a broader concern about safety amidst increasing political and social tensions.

David Yamane, a sociology professor at Wake Forest University, noted that tracking gun ownership among LGBTQ individuals is challenging due to limited research on this relatively small population. Despite the lack of comprehensive studies, anecdotal evidence suggests a rise in gun purchases within the community.

A Shift in American Gun Culture

Yamane highlighted a significant transformation in the United States’ gun culture over recent years. Previously centered on hunting and recreational use, firearms are now predominantly associated with self-defense.

This cultural shift has coincided with increased diversity among gun owners. “The year 2020 marked a period of tremendous social unrest and uncertainty,” Yamane explained.

“And a large number of people in the United States, under those conditions, look to firearms to reestablish some sense of safety and security.”

He also noted that racial and gender minorities, including members of the LGBTQ community, led the surge in new gun ownership during this period.

Rising Fear Amongst LGBTQ and Preparedness

The decision to arm themselves is driven by a perceived threat of persecution, with some fearing extreme actions like being “rounded up and placed in concentration camps.” While such concerns remain speculative, the sentiment underscores the community’s deep mistrust and anxiety about political developments.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

LGBTQ community US

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave

West Bengal OBC Case: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Calcutta HC Order On Jan 28-29

West Bengal OBC Case: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Calcutta HC Order On Jan 28-29

Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP’s Election Campaign Song “Fir Layenge Kejriwal”

Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP’s Election Campaign Song “Fir Layenge Kejriwal”

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Controversial Godman Asaram on Medical Grounds

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Controversial Godman Asaram on Medical Grounds

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Entertainment

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered In Blood, My Heart Was Racing

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered

Who Is Dina Broadhurst? Nude Artist Bares It All In A Raunchy Instagram Post Split From Multimillionaire Boyfriend

Who Is Dina Broadhurst? Nude Artist Bares It All In A Raunchy Instagram Post Split

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox