Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tesla Launches Revamped Version Of Best Selling ‘Model Y’ In China: What’s New?

The updated Model Y, is a major step as the American carmaker faces increasing competition from local EV giants BYD and Xiaomi.

Tesla Launches Revamped Version Of Best Selling ‘Model Y’ In China: What’s New?

Tesla unveiled a new version of its best-selling electric vehicle, the Model Y, in China on Monday as it tries to regain lost market share in one of its most important markets.

The updated Model Y, which comes with a new exterior and several upgraded features, is going to make a big splash in the highly competitive Chinese EV landscape.

The launch is a major step as the American carmaker faces increasing competition from local EV behemoths BYD and Xiaomi.

New Features and Enhancements

The updated Model Y starts at 263,500 yuan ($35,900) in China, which is a 5.4% increase over the previous model. Tesla said it will start taking orders in March 2025, pending regulatory approval. The most significant improvements include:

  • Futuristic Design: The new Model Y has a full-width light bar on the front and rear, just like the Cybertruck
  • Comfort Upgrades: The seats have heating and ventilation, hence comfortable whatever the weather. A second-row screen has been added to enhance the passenger experience, which is a welcome for those traveling in the back.
  • Enhanced Range: The long-range variant of the Model Y now has a driving range of 719 kilometers per charge, from 688 kilometers. This enhancement is one way Tesla has been showing dedication to improving its battery technology and offering more value to consumers.

Tesla Struggles in the Chinese Market

While Tesla’s Model Y has enjoyed success globally, it faces increasing pressure in China, which is not only Tesla’s second-largest market but also the epicenter of the global electric vehicle revolution.

Local competitors, such as BYD and Xiaomi, have steadily chipped away at Tesla’s market share by offering feature-rich, affordable electric vehicles. They have launched sophisticated driving features that Tesla has not fully implemented in China.

Tesla’s market share in China’s battery electric vehicle sector was down to 10.4% in 2024 compared to 11.7% in 2023. On the other hand, BYD has emerged as the number one EV manufacturer in China.

Another consumer electronics giant, Xiaomi, has joined the electric vehicle fray this year, delivering more than 130,000 units of its first model, SU7, and is ready to launch its SUV, YU7, by the end of this year.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, although available in some markets, has not been fully integrated in China, leaving room for competitors to take advantage of this gap.

Moreover, Tesla has not completed the deployment of its FSD software. Hence, the appeal of Tesla in comparison with competitors offering similar autonomous driving functions may be limited.

However, Tesla has made strategic moves to make a difference by launching the redesigned Model Y. In addition to that, Tesla aims to roll out a six-seat version of the Model Y later this year for the Chinese market.

ALSO READ: Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

Filed under

Tesla Tesla China Tesla Model Y

Advertisement

Also Read

Telangana: Selfie Takes Life, Five Students Drowns In Siddipet Reservoir

Telangana: Selfie Takes Life, Five Students Drowns In Siddipet Reservoir

Baramulla Police Nabs 3 Terrorists Involved In Grenade Attack At 163 TA Security Force Camp

Baramulla Police Nabs 3 Terrorists Involved In Grenade Attack At 163 TA Security Force Camp

ISRO Advances Space Docking Experiment With SpaDeX Satellites

ISRO Advances Space Docking Experiment With SpaDeX Satellites

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore Deal For Patanjali Competitor

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore...

9 Killed, 11 Injured In A Road Accident In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

9 Killed, 11 Injured In A Road Accident In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Entertainment

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore Deal For Patanjali Competitor

Kunal Bahl Goes Big On Shark Tank India 4: Quadruples Ask With Rs. 2.5 Crore

Black Warrant: The Criminals And Crime Inside Tihar Jail, Watch On Netflix

Black Warrant: The Criminals And Crime Inside Tihar Jail, Watch On Netflix

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due To Wildfires

‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox