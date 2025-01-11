Tesla Launches Revamped Version Of Best Selling ‘Model Y’ In China: What’s New?

The updated Model Y, is a major step as the American carmaker faces increasing competition from local EV giants BYD and Xiaomi.

Tesla unveiled a new version of its best-selling electric vehicle, the Model Y, in China on Monday as it tries to regain lost market share in one of its most important markets.

The updated Model Y, which comes with a new exterior and several upgraded features, is going to make a big splash in the highly competitive Chinese EV landscape.

The launch is a major step as the American carmaker faces increasing competition from local EV behemoths BYD and Xiaomi.

New Features and Enhancements

The updated Model Y starts at 263,500 yuan ($35,900) in China, which is a 5.4% increase over the previous model. Tesla said it will start taking orders in March 2025, pending regulatory approval. The most significant improvements include:

Futuristic Design: The new Model Y has a full-width light bar on the front and rear, just like the Cybertruck

Comfort Upgrades: The seats have heating and ventilation, hence comfortable whatever the weather. A second-row screen has been added to enhance the passenger experience, which is a welcome for those traveling in the back.

Enhanced Range: The long-range variant of the Model Y now has a driving range of 719 kilometers per charge, from 688 kilometers. This enhancement is one way Tesla has been showing dedication to improving its battery technology and offering more value to consumers.

Tesla Struggles in the Chinese Market

While Tesla’s Model Y has enjoyed success globally, it faces increasing pressure in China, which is not only Tesla’s second-largest market but also the epicenter of the global electric vehicle revolution.

Local competitors, such as BYD and Xiaomi, have steadily chipped away at Tesla’s market share by offering feature-rich, affordable electric vehicles. They have launched sophisticated driving features that Tesla has not fully implemented in China.

Tesla’s market share in China’s battery electric vehicle sector was down to 10.4% in 2024 compared to 11.7% in 2023. On the other hand, BYD has emerged as the number one EV manufacturer in China.

Another consumer electronics giant, Xiaomi, has joined the electric vehicle fray this year, delivering more than 130,000 units of its first model, SU7, and is ready to launch its SUV, YU7, by the end of this year.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, although available in some markets, has not been fully integrated in China, leaving room for competitors to take advantage of this gap.

Moreover, Tesla has not completed the deployment of its FSD software. Hence, the appeal of Tesla in comparison with competitors offering similar autonomous driving functions may be limited.

However, Tesla has made strategic moves to make a difference by launching the redesigned Model Y. In addition to that, Tesla aims to roll out a six-seat version of the Model Y later this year for the Chinese market.

ALSO READ: Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More