Saturday, January 11, 2025
Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

Honda has launched the Elevate Black Edition SUV in India. The all-black exterior, premium interior updates, and top-end ZX trim features are some of the highlights. The prices begin at ₹15.51 lakh. Read about the key highlights, including design, features, and safety upgrades.

Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

Honda Cars India, on Friday, launched the Elevate Black Edition SUV with an all-black bold exterior. The signature black edition attracts an additional premium of Rs 20,000. The black edition is based on the top-of-the-line ZX grade of Elevate, and is available in both manual and CVT gearbox. Here are five key things you need to know about this stylish new variant:

1. Pricing And Variants

The Honda Elevate Black Edition begins at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual version and ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT version. It is based on the top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. The Signature Black Edition is priced ₹20,000 more than the standard Black Edition and costs ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Unique Exterior Design

The Black Edition provides an aggressive, all-black exterior that is different from other compact SUVs in the market. It features black alloy wheels, blacked-out nuts, chrome accents on the grille, and silver highlights on the skid plates, door trims, and roof rails. Badging is also exclusive.

3. Interior Enhancements

Inside, the Elevate Black Edition follows the all-black theme of seats in leatherette skin, equipped with black stitching; PVC-wrapped door pads and an all-black dashboard. Signature Black Edition takes the cabin to a premium level by adding ambient seven-colour lighting, making the interior opulent and luxurious.

4. Features And Safety

The Black Edition is loaded with features similar to the top-end ZX trim. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and a sunroof. On the safety front, the SUV comes with Honda’s ADAS suite, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and Hill Hold Assist.

5. Powertrain And Performance

There’s no mechanical difference, and this car is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that gives out 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Six-speed manual as well as a CVT gearbox is available to customers, allowing the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition to also offer both options of manual as well as CVT transmission.

Honda Elevate

