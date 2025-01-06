Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Mercedes-Benz Appoints Emrah Ozer As CFO For India

Mercedes-Benz India has appointed Emrah Ozer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2025. Ozer, who brings extensive international financial experience, succeeds Evren Cakabey, who has moved on to become Executive Director & CFO at Mercedes-Benz G GmbH in Austria.

Mercedes-Benz Appoints Emrah Ozer As CFO For India

Emrah Ozer has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Mercedes-Benz India, effective January 1, 2025. Ozer, who brings a wealth of international financial experience, succeeds Evren Cakabey, who has transitioned to the role of Executive Director & CFO at Mercedes-Benz G GmbH in Austria.

A New Chapter for Mercedes-Benz India

Emrah Ozer’s appointment is part of an organizational shift within the finance and controlling functions at Mercedes-Benz India. Ozer will also join the Board of Mercedes-Benz India as an Executive Director in the future.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, expressed confidence in Ozer’s leadership, highlighting his rich background in international finance, business modeling, and investor relations. “We are confident that Emrah, with his diverse international financial experience and proven track record, will continue Mercedes-Benz’s growth momentum in India,” Iyer said.

Ozer’s Remarkable Career Path

Before this appointment, Ozer was a Member of the Board of Management and Head of Finance & Controlling at Mercedes-Benz Otomotiv Turkey, where he effectively managed multiple stakeholders, including banks, governments, and investors. His experience spans Mercedes-Benz AG, Mercedes-AMG, and Smart, where he led financial operations for regions including India and NAFTA (North America Free Trade Area).

Ozer’s journey with Mercedes-Benz began in 2002 at Smart GmbH in Stuttgart, Germany, where he started in the Finance & Controlling department. By 2008, he took on the role of Head of Project Controlling for India and NAFTA, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

Educational Background

Emrah Ozer holds a Master’s Diploma in Economics from the University of Wilhelmshaven, further solidifying his strong financial foundation and ability to lead in diverse global markets.

With his extensive global experience, Emrah Ozer is set to drive the next phase of financial growth and success for Mercedes-Benz India. His leadership in international finance and his deep knowledge of the automotive industry will be instrumental as Mercedes-Benz continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

