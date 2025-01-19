PM Modi Urges Citizens To Strengthen Democracy And Exercise Their Right To Vote

With National Voters' Day around the corner, he praised the Election Commission of India for its efforts to modernize and strengthen the electoral system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the first episode of his Mann Ki Baat for 2025, called on citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote and play an active role in India’s democratic process. Speaking about the significance of voter participation, PM Modi emphasized that January 25th, which is celebrated as National Voters’ Day, marks the establishment of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Prime Minister hailed the ECI for its continuous efforts to modernize and strengthen the voting process, ensuring greater transparency and empowering citizens. He pointed out that the Commission has leveraged technological advancements to simplify and secure the electoral system, making it more accessible to the common people.

“I congratulate the Election Commission for its commitment to fair elections,” PM Modi said, urging the citizens to vote in large numbers to uphold the country’s democracy.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of National Voters’ Day, underscoring its historical significance, as it commemorates the formation of the Election Commission. He reminded the citizens that India’s Constitution-makers had placed a special emphasis on the role of the Election Commission in ensuring free and fair elections. The Prime Minister further reflected on the journey of Indian democracy, noting that despite early doubts about its survival, India’s democracy had proven all skeptics wrong and flourished.

“The people of India are the true strength of our democracy,” PM Modi stated, emphasizing that the success of India’s democracy was a testament to the trust people placed in their electoral system. He also expressed gratitude to the Election Commission for continually adapting to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving nation, with a focus on transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

PM’s Advanced Republic Day Greetings

As the nation gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi also spoke about the significance of this year’s festivities. He wished the citizens in advance for the Republic Day, marking 75 years since the Indian Constitution came into force. He expressed his admiration for the great leaders of the Constituent Assembly, including Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, for their pivotal contributions to India’s democratic foundation. In a special segment of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared audio clips of these leaders’ speeches from the Constituent Assembly debates, offering citizens a chance to hear their original voices.

PM Modi’s speech also reflected on the diverse and rich discussions that took place during the drafting of India’s Constitution, with a focus on unity, human values, and equal opportunities. He encouraged citizens to reflect on these principles as the nation celebrates its Republic Day and recognizes the enduring relevance of its Constitution.

Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio program, launched in 2014, aimed at connecting with citizens across the country on issues of national importance. Broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, as well as 11 foreign languages, the program serves as a platform to discuss a range of topics, from politics to social issues, and engage with the public in a meaningful dialogue.

(With ANI Inputs)

