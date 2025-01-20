Here’s What Donald Trump’s Family Wore To Inauguration Day 2025

As Donald Trump took his oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, the inauguration was not only a moment of political significance but also a display of high-fashion choices from influential women. The Trump family stood out in their monochromatic ensembles, embodying luxury and poise as they braved the D.C. cold on January 20, 2025.

The First Lady, Melania Trump, chose an elegant American designer look by Adam Lippes. Her navy skirt and jacket ensemble was complemented by a wide-brimmed hat, which stirred online conversation for shielding her eyes. This uncharacteristic and simpler style marked a departure from her more glamorous choices in previous years.

Ivanka Trump, standing to her stepmother’s left, wore a striking forest green pencil skirt paired with a black belt and an asymmetrical wrapped jacket. Her look was accessorized with a Lady Dior bag and a matching green beret-like hat. Ivanka, the former presidential advisor, kept her hair in a low bun, completing the understated yet chic look.

The 13-year-old granddaughter of Trump, Arabella Rose Kushner, embraced the monochromatic theme, donning a camel cape coat with a matching belt and gloves.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, wore a luxurious navy velvet coat dress, which reached the floor. Despite her minimalist outfit, she complemented the look with bold makeup and dramatic lashes, creating an intriguing contrast.

Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s 17-year-old daughter, stood out in a muted gray mock turtleneck dress beneath a black overcoat, offering a more reserved yet fashionable appearance.

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and former RNC co-chair, completed the family’s coordinated fashion statement in a navy blue, fitted overcoat adorned with large silver buttons. Her choice of black Christian Louboutin heels added a sleek finish to her ensemble.

While not part of the Trump family, Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, made her own fashion statement. For the inauguration, she wore a graceful monochromatic pale pink coat, paired with a matching scarf, gloves, and luxurious beige suede boots. Her understated elegance proved that she too embraced the refined fashion that marked the event.

At the vice president’s dinner the night before, Usha showcased her flair for high-end fashion with a custom Oscar de la Renta noir velvet gown. The gown featured asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline, bringing a touch of luxury to the evening. Although the exact price of the gown is unknown, similar Oscar de la Renta velvet gowns are priced between $5,290 and $7,290, signaling a significant investment in her glamorous look.

From the Trump family’s coordinated monochrome outfits to Usha Vance’s striking custom gown, fashion at the 2025 inauguration was both classic and contemporary. These looks served as a testament to the power of style and elegance in moments of political transition, highlighting both the personal and public statements made through fashion choices on this historic day.

ALSO READ: Trump Declares End To Social Engineering Policies, Advocates Merit-Based Society