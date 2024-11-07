Did Crowd Chant ‘Modi-Modi’ Slogans During Trump’s Victory Speech? NewsX Fact Check Reveals The Truth

A viral video claims that crowd at Donald Trump’s victory speech chanted "Modi-Modi," sparking excitement across social media. However, a NewsX fact-check reveals the truth behind these chants, debunking the claim as fake news.

NewsX Fact Check: A widely circulated video clip of US President-elect Donald Trump’s post-victory address has garnered significant attention on social media. The clip has been shared with claims that the crowd present during Trump’s speech was chanting “Modi-Modi.” However, a fact-check conducted by NewsX has debunked this claim, confirming it to be fake news.

In this year’s U.S. presidential election, 78-year-old Donald Trump achieved a surprising comeback, securing 291 electoral college votes against Vice President Kamala Harris’s 223. This election marked one of the most remarkable returns in American history, as Trump reclaimed the presidency four years after losing his position. The race was intense, with each candidate representing different visions for the nation, contributing to the fierce battle for votes.

The Viral Claim

The viral claim stems from a short video clip circulating on various social media platforms. In the video, supporters can be heard chanting while Trump delivers his victory speech. Some users claimed the crowd was chanting “Modi-Modi,” indicating admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi among Trump’s supporters. An X user, Kreately Media, added to the rumor by sharing the video with a caption that loosely translates to “Modi’s influence in Trump’s country.”

NewsX fact check

To verify this claim, NewsX conducted a fact check with a reverse image search of key frames from the video, using Google Lens, which led to the original full video. The video, hosted on the YouTube channel ‘FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul,’ is around a minute long. At the 12-second mark, Trump mentions Robert Kennedy Jr., saying, “He will make America healthy again,” after which the crowd begins chanting “Bobby-Bobby,” in support of Kennedy. Trump further praised Kennedy, calling him a “great man” who wants to “do some things,” clearly addressing him as “Bobby.”

“Stay away from the liquid gold, Bobby. Other than that, enjoy yourself,” Trump remarked, thanking those who supported and contributed to his campaign.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., often called “Bobby,” is a well-known politician, lawyer, and environmental activist. Trump’s comment about the “liquid gold” referred to oil, a subject of tension given Kennedy’s strong environmental stance.

We also checked the full transcript of Trump’s address, found on the website ‘The Nightly,’ which confirmed that the chants were “Bobby-Bobby” and not “Modi-Modi.”

All major American news channels shared the full video of Donald Trump’s victory speech. In the Fox News YouTube version, the viral clip appears at 19 minutes and 37 seconds.

PM Modi congratulates Trump

Following Trump’s victory, leaders worldwide, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated him. Modi posted a congratulatory message on X, celebrating Trump’s win and expressing hope for further strengthening the India-US partnership.

NewsX fact-check revealed that the viral social media claims were inaccurate. The crowd was clearly chanting “Bobby-Bobby,” in reference to Robert Kennedy Jr., not “Modi-Modi.” The video was misleadingly shared with the false claim, causing a stir without factual basis.

