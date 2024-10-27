Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Donald Trump And Kamala Harris In Michigan: Who Attracted The Bigger Crowd?

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday held rallies in Michigan that attracted large crowds, just under ten days before the November 5 presidential election.

Donald Trump And Kamala Harris In Michigan: Who Attracted The Bigger Crowd?

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday held rallies in Michigan that attracted large crowds, just under ten days before the November 5 presidential election. Supporters of both candidates, Trump representing the GOP and Harris the Democrats, turned out in force in this critical battleground state.

Trump’s rally

Trump’s rally took place in Novi, approximately 40 minutes northwest of Detroit, at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Social media images and videos from Getty showed a substantial audience gathered behind, in front of, and alongside Trump’s podium. Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, informed the media that the Novi rally reached its full capacity, with thousands more outside.

Harris rally in Michigan

At the same time, Harris hosted her rally at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, which featured former First Lady Michelle Obama. Videos on social media indicated that the stands were full, with numerous supporters filling the area surrounding Harris’ podium as well.

The size of rally crowds has become a significant point of discussion during this election cycle. Harris’ campaign has often criticized the attendance numbers at Trump’s rallies while highlighting the turnout at her own events. Conversely, Trump has asserted that his rallies draw larger crowds. He even alleged that Harris had used artificial intelligence to enhance a photo from a rally in Detroit to exaggerate her audience size.

Michigan, a close contest

In terms of their standings in Michigan, the candidates are closely matched, with Harris holding a narrow lead of 0.2 points—47.9 percent to Trump’s 47.7 percent, according to polling averages from FiveThirtyEight. On the national level, Harris leads Trump by 1.4 points, with 48 percent compared to Trump’s 46.6 percent, as reported by FiveThirtyEight.

In an August social media post about a photo from Harris’ rally, Trump suggested that Harris had “cheated” by using AI to show an inflated crowd size, claiming there were no people near her plane. He argued that this manipulation constituted election interference and implied that such actions reflected broader dishonesty.

Advertisement

