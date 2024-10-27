Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Donald Trump Jokes About Fixing McDonald's Ice Cream Machines in Viral Social Media Post, Takes Jab at Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jokes About Fixing McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines in Viral Social Media Post, Takes Jab at Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump recently turned to humor on social media, playfully pledging to make McDonald’s famously unreliable ice cream machines “work great again” while taking a jab at President Joe Biden. Trump shared his lighthearted message on X (formerly Twitter), referencing a well-known meme about McDonald’s ice cream machines frequently being out of order.

Trump’s Playful Promise Goes Viral

Posting on X, Trump shared a picture featuring Biden holding a large ice cream cone while wearing a MAGA hat, accompanied by the caption, “WHEN I’M PRESIDENT THE MCDONALD’S ICE CREAM MACHINES WILL WORK GREAT AGAIN!” The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 150,000 likes within an hour and drawing a flood of humorous comments from followers.

Social Media Reactions

The lighthearted post struck a chord with many, prompting some to call it one of Trump’s “top 5” tweets of all time. “This is why Joe Biden will be voting for you,” one user commented, adding to the playful tone. Another wrote, “Bro, you already had my vote, but now I’m gonna take a few people with me to vote just because of this post.” Others joined in with comments like, “I thought this was a parody account,” and “Greatest tweet of all time?” Another user chimed in, “A president proficient in memes.”

McDonald’s Responds Amid Viral Post

This latest social media post follows recent reports that McDonald’s is distancing itself from Trump’s campaign activities after his recent stop at a Pennsylvania location. During a closed event at a Feasterville McDonald’s on October 21, Trump staged a photo opportunity, serving fries and pretending to work the drive-thru. However, McDonald’s clarified that the event was not endorsed by the company and emphasized that it does not support political candidates. According to a statement reported by Quartz, McDonald’s stated that the Feasterville event was closed to regular customers, and only pre-screened supporters selected by Trump’s local campaign team were allowed to participate.

