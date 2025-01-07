Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows by refusing to rule out the use of military force to secure strategic locations like Greenland and the Panama Canal, citing their significance to U.S. national security.

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

In a press briefing less than two weeks before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows by refusing to rule out the use of military force to secure strategic locations like Greenland and the Panama Canal, citing their significance to U.S. national security.

“The Panama Canal is critical to our country, and Greenland is essential for our national security,” Trump stated when questioned about potential military action. While Greenland remains an autonomous Danish territory and NATO ally, the Panama Canal is a vital hub for global trade and maritime strategy.

Trump’s comments followed reports of a delegation, including his son Donald Trump Jr., visiting Greenland, a move fueling speculation about the incoming administration’s foreign policy agenda. Meanwhile, Trump dismissed any notion of annexing Canada through military means, suggesting instead the use of “economic leverage” to foster closer ties.

Criticism of Biden’s Offshore Drilling Ban

The president-elect also targeted outgoing President Joe Biden’s recent ban on offshore energy drilling, which affects federally controlled waters, including the East and West coasts, parts of Alaska, and the Gulf of Mexico. The measure, enacted under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, protects 625 million acres of ocean and could face challenges from the incoming administration.

“I’m going to reverse it on day one,” Trump declared, adding that he would explore legal options to undo the policy. He accused Biden of making last-minute decisions that contradict the incoming administration’s energy priorities. Despite these criticisms, Trump’s transition team acknowledged smooth cooperation with Biden’s staff.

Polarizing Proposals

Trump also used the occasion to lambast Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose investigations into his handling of classified documents and involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot were reportedly dropped following his election victory.

In a surprising pivot, Trump floated a proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” describing it as a “patriotic and beautiful” rebranding initiative.

As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, his remarks signal a bold and contentious approach to both foreign policy and domestic issues, setting the tone for what promises to be a highly debated presidency.

Also Read: Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Filed under

donald trump Greenland

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Yuvraj Singh Named Brand Ambassador For T10 Tennis Ball League

Yuvraj Singh Named Brand Ambassador For T10 Tennis Ball League

Entertainment

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox