In a press briefing less than two weeks before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows by refusing to rule out the use of military force to secure strategic locations like Greenland and the Panama Canal, citing their significance to U.S. national security.

“The Panama Canal is critical to our country, and Greenland is essential for our national security,” Trump stated when questioned about potential military action. While Greenland remains an autonomous Danish territory and NATO ally, the Panama Canal is a vital hub for global trade and maritime strategy.

Trump’s comments followed reports of a delegation, including his son Donald Trump Jr., visiting Greenland, a move fueling speculation about the incoming administration’s foreign policy agenda. Meanwhile, Trump dismissed any notion of annexing Canada through military means, suggesting instead the use of “economic leverage” to foster closer ties.

Criticism of Biden’s Offshore Drilling Ban

The president-elect also targeted outgoing President Joe Biden’s recent ban on offshore energy drilling, which affects federally controlled waters, including the East and West coasts, parts of Alaska, and the Gulf of Mexico. The measure, enacted under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, protects 625 million acres of ocean and could face challenges from the incoming administration.

“I’m going to reverse it on day one,” Trump declared, adding that he would explore legal options to undo the policy. He accused Biden of making last-minute decisions that contradict the incoming administration’s energy priorities. Despite these criticisms, Trump’s transition team acknowledged smooth cooperation with Biden’s staff.

Polarizing Proposals

Trump also used the occasion to lambast Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose investigations into his handling of classified documents and involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot were reportedly dropped following his election victory.

In a surprising pivot, Trump floated a proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” describing it as a “patriotic and beautiful” rebranding initiative.

As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, his remarks signal a bold and contentious approach to both foreign policy and domestic issues, setting the tone for what promises to be a highly debated presidency.

