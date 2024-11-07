‘Peaceful, Orderly’: Biden Pledges Smooth Transition Of Power To President-Elect Donald Trump

Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Biden also praised Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign team, acknowledging their efforts and dedication.

On Donald Trump’s victory, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, expressing his commitment to a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. “I assured President-elect Trump that my administration would work with his team to ensure a smooth transition. This is what the American people deserve,” Biden stated, highlighting the importance of upholding democratic traditions.

Biden also praised Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign team, acknowledging their efforts and dedication. “She and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran,” he said.

Biden emphasized his confidence in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system, calling it “honest, fair, and transparent.” He expressed hope that this election would finally put to rest any doubts about the system’s reliability, noting that “the will of the people always prevails.”

The 2024 election marks a significant political moment, as Trump becomes the first former president in over 120 years to win a second term after losing a reelection bid in 2020. His strong performance in key swing states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, was instrumental in securing the electoral votes needed to reclaim the presidency. Trump’s victory also boosts the Republican Party’s standing, potentially maintaining control of the Senate and holding a slim majority in the House.

In his remarks, Biden urged Americans to unite and reduce political divisions. “No matter who you voted for, let’s see each other as fellow Americans, not as adversaries,” he said. “We need to bring down the temperature.”

The transfer of power to President-elect Trump is scheduled for January 20, with Biden vowing that his administration will fully cooperate in the transition.

Former President Donald Trump has emerged as the winner of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump, who previously served as the 45th president, will now assume office again as the 47th president after a tightly contested race.

