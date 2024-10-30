Sold-Out Showdown: Trump At Madison Square Garden vs. Harris At The Ellipse

As the race to the polls intensifies, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are ramping up their campaign efforts with major rallies just days ahead of the election.

Trump Packs Madison Square Garden

Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden was a resounding success, reportedly reaching full capacity. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung confirmed that the event drew an overwhelming crowd, stating, “Madison Square Garden was at capacity and, according to media reports, the number of people outside could have filled up a second Madison Square Garden easily.” With a maximum capacity of 19,500, the sold-out event far surpassed the turnout at other Trump rallies this year.

Harris Makes Waves in Houston

On the other hand, Kamala Harris also attracted significant crowds, with her rally in Houston, Texas, boasting an impressive attendance of around 30,000. Both candidates strategically chose locations where their rival historically has stronger support, ramping up the competition. Notable attendees at Harris’s Houston rally included Texas icons Beyoncé and Willie Nelson, highlighting her campaign’s star power.

Harris Sets New Records

Harris made headlines again during her closing arguments at the Ellipse on Tuesday night. According to reports, “OVER 75,000 people on the National Mall to watch Kamala Harris deliver her closing remarks,” according to her campaign’s rapid response director, Amma Moussa. This turnout not only eclipsed Trump’s previous crowd of approximately 53,000 at the same venue on January 6 but also broke Harris’s own record of 30,000 set in Houston.

A Showdown of Celebrity Supporters

Both rallies were marked by celebrity endorsements, with Trump’s event featuring high-profile supporters like Elon Musk and UFC chief Dana White, while Harris enjoyed the company of beloved Texas musicians. The presence of such prominent figures highlights the stakes of this election and the enthusiasm of both campaigns.

